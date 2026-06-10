Chris Richards Rallies to Be Ready for US World Cup Opener

US center-back Chris Richards is making a last-minute push to be ready for the World Cup opener against Paraguay, after suffering an ankle injury in a Premier League fixture. Richards believes that he can play with pain as long as functionally, he's good, and is determined to make it for the first game.

Chris Richards races to be ready as US count down to World Cup opener: Chris Richards , the center-back for the US team, is making a last-minute push to be ready for the World Cup opener against Paraguay .

Richards was initially concerned after suffering an ankle injury in a Premier League fixture, but has been a full participant in practice since Monday. He admits that the waiting period was tense, with considerable swelling and a transatlantic flight that may have complicated his recovery timeline. Despite the challenges, Richards is determined to make it for the first game, saying 'I have to make it.

' He believes that he can play with pain as long as functionally, he's good. Richards' return to selectable status will be an unwelcome development for Paraguay, who enter the game without one of their most important players, creator Julio Enciso. Paraguay may retreat a bit more to fortify tactically in hopes of claiming a crucial result against a host team facing immense pressure.

Richards' experience in the pool is unparalleled, helping the others organize while clarifying roles for the rest of the defense. His ability to muscle opponents off the ball is a key asset for the team. Richards' teammates, including fellow center-back Mark McKenzie, believe that the team has a really good group of center-backs, with a good range of experience at both the international and club levels.

The team has built a strong group over time, with a lot of chemistry and understanding of each other's tendencies, habits, and routines. Richards' return will be a significant boost for the team, and he is excited to experience the World Cup for the first time. He believes that starting off with three points will set the tone for the World Cup and show the group that the US team wants to be the top dogs in the group.

Richards has worked incredibly hard to keep this opportunity in range, and he is determined to make the most of it





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Chris Richards US World Cup Paraguay Ankle Injury Center-Back

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