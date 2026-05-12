Chris Rogers Secures Two-Year Extension as Victoria’s Coach, Strengthening Pipeline to National Cricket

Victorian coach Chris Rogers has extended his contract by two years, reaffirming his role in nurturing homegrown talent and guiding the team to consistent success in domestic competitions. The extension highlights Victoria’s commitment to player development amid переход to national teams.

Victorian cricket's head coach Chris Rogers has signed a two-year contract extension, securing his position until the end of the 2027-28 season. Rogers has been a driving force behind Victoria's recent successes, guiding the team to three Sheffield Shield finals and a One Day Cup decider since joining in August 2020.

The Vics demonstrated exceptional talent development during the last Shield season, reaching the final where they narrowly lost to South Australia. Notably, the team boasted the three youngest players in that final, including rising star Ollie Peake, who has since earned a spot in Australia's white-ball squad. Rogers' leadership has fostered a promising crop of homegrown players, with only two interstate recruits—returning veteran Peter Siddle and one-day specialist Josh Brown—joining since 2021.

A key example of Rogers' development strategy is Ollie Peake's rapid ascent. Alongside young opener Campbell Kellaway, Peake has become a poster boy for Victoria's domestic pipeline to international recognition. Fergus O’Neill, another promising talent, has also caught selectors' attention by rejecting multiple interstate offers to stay loyal to Victoria. Victorian head of male cricket David Hussey credits Rogers' coaching environment for retaining top talent.

Hussey remarked that the drive for continuous improvement and long-term success among players reflects the culture Rogers and his staff have cultivated. This commitment is evident in the team’s recent contract updates, with young prospects Harry Hoekstra, Tom Paddington, and Aryan Sharma replacing Jai Lemire, Xavier Crone, and Callum Stow for the 2026-27 season. Rogers' influence extends beyond immediate results, shaping a sustainable future for Victorian cricket.

His focus on local talent has reduced reliance on interstate signings, fostering a stronger team identity. With several players like Kellaway and O’Neill eyeing national selection, Rogers' extended tenure ensures continuity in developing this next wave of stars. The Vics' consistent dominance in domestic competitions under his leadership sets a high benchmark for other states. Victoria’s recent victories in Shield matches, combined with their cleaned-up contracts, signal a bright future under Rogers’ strategic vision.

As the team looks ahead, their focus remains on building a legacy of success that nourishes both state pride and Australian cricket





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