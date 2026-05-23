Chris Waller celebrates iconic 200th Group 1 win with Birdman, pays emotional tribute to late owner and friend

World-class trainer Chris Waller has reached an iconic milestone, collecting his 200th Group 1 win with Birdman in the Doomben Cup at Caulfield. Waller's exceptional talent and impact on the racing industry are celebrated by McDonald, who has shared in numerous of his major successes. The win comes 18 years after Waller collected his first major with Triple Honour in the Doncaster Handicap, and Birdman eclipses Waller's previous record for most Group 1 victories in a season and equsauls McDonald's best effort for most Group 1s in one season.

James McDonald has described Chris Waller as a once in a generation trainer after delivering the champion horseman his 200th Group 1 win with Birdman in the Doomben Cup at Caulfield.

Only two other trainers – Tommy Smith and Bart Cummings – have celebrated 200 or more victories at the highest level, both ending their remarkable careers with 246 apiece. Birdman’s success on Saturday came 18 years after Waller collected his first major with Triple Honour in the Doncaster Handicap in 2008.

Much of the build-up had centred around the presence of free-bowling mare Pride Of Jenni, who strode to an estimated 12-length lead mid-race but was unable to resist the late surge of Birdman, who scored by 2-3/4 lengths with Vauban another three-quarters of a length away third. Waller said Pride Of Jenni has created a wonderful pre-race talking point and he was pleased to get a rare win over the Ciaron Maher-trained mare.

The trainer also paid an emotional tribute to Birdman’s late owner and his close friend, Mark Timms, who sadly died in March





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Chris Waller World-Class Trainer Birdman Group 1 200Th Win Pride Of Jenni 18 Years Later Exceptional Talent Horseplay Emotional Tribute

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