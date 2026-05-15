Christie Dawes to retire after Cape Town Marathon, reflects on career

Christie Dawes, a Paralympic athlete and marathon runner, has announced her retirement after the Cape Town Marathon in South Africa. She reflects on her three-decade-long career, including winning three Paralympic medals and multiple international marathon awards. Dawes will miss the marathon community and the people she has built connections with, more than the medals and accolades. She encourages athletes to always have a backup plan and to be grateful for the progress made in disability sport.

Dawes won three Paralympic medals and multiple international marathon awards across her three-decade career. Dawes will compete at next weekend's Cape Town Marathon in South Africa before starting her retirement.

She said she would miss the marathon community and people she had built connections with, more than medals and accolades. She had been considering retirement for about two years due to changes in her body and the loss of speed and muscle. She encouraged athletes to always have a backup plan and to be grateful for the progress made in disability sport





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Paralympic Athlete Marathon Runner Retirement Cape Town Marathon South Africa Progress Made In Disability Sport Backup Plan

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