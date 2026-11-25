Liberal leader Angus Taylor hosted about 70 guests at a festive event in Parliament House, while the ABC held its annual showcase with Bluey and Bananas in Pyjamas. Barnaby Joyce plans to reissue his memoir with new chapters on One Nation.

Canberra may still be teeming with lobbyists eager to get the ears of their relevant ministers before parliament rises for the year. But if the festivities rolling through the capital on Monday were any indicator, the nation's elected officials already have one eye on the holidays.

Angus Taylor hosts festive parliamentary gathering

Angus Taylor was among the first to indulge in the festive cheer. The Liberal Party leader played host to about 70 people in his Canberra office on Monday, including a smattering of press and his Coalition colleagues. Last year his predecessor Sussan Ley hosted the get-together in a separate room. Taylor even gave some brief remarks but, given we haven't heard much about them, we're going to guess the opposition leader's oratory has improved since the Midwinter Ball.

Also read BBC Removes Bluey Float From Mount Gambier Christmas Parade

Nationals leader Matt Canavan was also present. To drink, there were beers wrapped with stickers that read: Fantastic. Great move. Well done Angus.

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The nibbles, meanwhile, included some Christmas tree-shaped cheese and cabanossi boards. Then, over in the Mural Hall, was the ABC's annual showcase. In the room was a who's who of the broadcaster's top talent, including national treasure, who apparently even gave a speech. The mascots were also out in force.

Bluey was there and available for pictures, as were the Bananas in Pyjamas. Health Minister Mark Butler and an assortment of other backbenchers attended. It looks like the ABC spared no expense because the festivities carried on to a private function at the QT Hotel. No word on how much the knees-up cost the broadcaster but an ABC spokeswoman said the annual showcase is accounted for by the broadcaster's events budget.

ABC showcase brings together politicians and talent

The ABC Parliament House showcase is a longstanding annual event that brings together parliamentarians, ABC leaders and talent to present and discuss the ABC's services and engagement with audiences across Australia, the ABC spokeswoman told CBD. Weatherboard and Iron. But there's at least one person who thinks they might be worth writing about: Joyce himself.

The former Nationals leader-turned-One Nation MP is planning to reissue the tell-all memoir early next year, with fresh chapters on his time working for Pauline Hanson's One Nation. Publisher New Holland, through a spokesman, confirmed the book will be released in the first half of next year as a substantial revision of the original, including new material on his time with One Nation.

I have not heard back from the publisher but it is a further 70,000 words so a new book, Joyce told CBD by text on Tuesday. Unless you have heard more from the publisher than I have! Jensen Huang is officially back in the building, following a clutch of affairs, a brief ouster and a little support from US President Donald Trump. Investors are clearly relieved.

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Nvidia executive likely to attend embassy function

But Australia's US embassy has also been a quiet beneficiary of the Nvidia bounce. That's because the embassy is scheduled to host a function for the company in Washington on Monday, organised in conjunction with the American Australian Association. The association has even been promised an appearance from a senior Nvidia executive. Steven Marshall and Gary Cohn are expected to attend.

But the big question for the Australians in DC will be who from Nvidia headquarters will turn up - and we wouldn't blame them if they have high hopes for an appearance from the big man himself. Huang should actually be in the US capital for the get-together.

First, there's the fact that Nvidia is set to host its GPU technology conference in DC from Monday. Then there are his various engagements with US lawmakers. The newly returned Nvidia chief executive is due to give closed-door testimony to the House Foreign Affairs Committee, the House Intelligence Committee, and the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party the following day, Tuesday, December 1.

Then, on Thursday, Huang is expected to appear in public before the Senate Banking Committee. One can only hope.