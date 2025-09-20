Christopher Chung on Breaking Stereotypes and Becoming a Leading Man in Slow Horses

Slow Horses star Christopher Chung discusses his journey, battling stereotypes, and finding success in his role as Roddy Ho. He talks about overcoming challenges, working with Gary Oldman, and the impact of his career.

Christopher Chung , the actor who plays the sarcastic hacker Roddy Ho in the hit spy drama Slow Horses , has found his dream role. In a recent interview, Chung discussed his journey to becoming a leading man, the challenges of battling stereotypes, and the impact of his role on his career. His portrayal of Roddy Ho , a talented but abrasive hacker, has resonated with audiences, leading to public interactions and a sense of fulfillment for the actor.

Chung embraces the role's freedom to be arrogant and obnoxious, seeing Roddy as misunderstood and egocentric, qualities that allow him to express his internal thoughts. This character has opened a world of opportunities for the actor.\Chung's path to this success wasn't easy. He arrived in the UK in 2012 and encountered unconscious bias as an actor with East Asian heritage. He often found himself auditioning for stereotypical roles like takeaway workers or peripheral characters without autonomy. Determined to gain more control over his career, he worked as a personal trainer, which allowed him to be more selective with his acting roles. When he landed the role of Roddy, he initially worried about his physicality, but the show's creators embraced his appearance, liberating him to challenge stereotypes. He realized he could portray Roddy in a way that redefined perceptions of a nerdy East Asian character. This has been a turning point in his career, expanding his horizons.\Working alongside Gary Oldman, who plays the grubby and mercurial boss Jackson Lamb, has pushed Chung to perform at his best. He describes the Slow Horses cast as a dysfunctional family, with Oldman acting as a supportive father figure. The camaraderie extends to creative collaborations, as they even recorded a version of Let It Be together. The role of Roddy has been a game-changer for Chung, leading to roles like a hot-headed soldier in Doctor Who, a villain's sidekick in Steve McQueen's Blitz, and, most notably, the romantic lead in the Australian Netflix period drama My Brilliant Career. This shift marks a significant personal and professional achievement, as he has surpassed his own expectations and broken through barriers that limited his career growth. Chung has had a difficult journey, fighting unconscious biases and stereotypes. Now, he is experiencing a well-deserved breakthrough, taking on leading roles and challenging the norms of the industry. He expressed his excitement for the future. He has worked hard for his success and now is able to reap the benefits of his hard work





