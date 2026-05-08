Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Challenges Hollywood’s British Accent Tradition

Christopher Nolan’s upcoming adaptation of The Odyssey has sparked debate over its use of American accents, challenging Hollywood’s long-standing tradition of using British accents for ancient settings. The film’s unconventional approach raises questions about authenticity, audience expectations, and the evolution of historical epics in cinema.

In two months’ time, Christopher Nolan will release his highly anticipated adaptation of Homer’s epic poem, The Odyssey . The film chronicles the decade-long journey of Odysseus, King of Ithaca, as he battles mythical creatures, vengeful gods, and his own inner demons to return home after the Trojan War.

While the story is one of the most iconic tales from Ancient Greece, Nolan’s decision to cast actors with American accents—particularly Bostonian—has sparked debate. Critics, including linguists and historians, have argued that the accents sound more like Ithaca, New York, than Ithaca, Greece, especially given that actors like Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson are British. Why not just use their natural accents?

The answer lies in Hollywood’s long-standing tradition of using British accents for ancient settings, a convention that dates back to early 20th-century cinema. The British accent, often referred to as the 'Queen’s English,' emerged in its modern form only in the 1800s, making it just as anachronistic as American accents for a story set around 1200 BC. Yet, audiences have grown accustomed to associating British accents with antiquity, thanks to decades of films like Ben-Hur, Spartacus, and Gladiator.

The reasoning behind this tradition is twofold: practicality and prestige. Ancient Greece and Rome were linguistically diverse, with regions speaking different dialects of Greek, Latin, and other languages. For modern audiences, a film featuring characters speaking Mycenaean, Aeolic, or Archaic Greek would be incomprehensible. Instead, filmmakers opt for consistency, often defaulting to British accents to signal sophistication and historical gravitas.

This trend was reinforced by Shakespearean theatre, where British accents became synonymous with highbrow entertainment. Actors like Laurence Olivier set the standard for historical dramas, and when these plays transitioned to film, the British accent became a shorthand for prestige. There have been exceptions, however. Films like The Robe (1953) used British accents for Roman aristocrats while giving lower-class characters American accents, reinforcing class distinctions.

The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) avoided Russian accents entirely, instead using a mix of Cockney and Brooklyn drawls for comedic effect. More recently, Mel Gibson’s The Passion of the Christ (2004) and Apocalypto (2006) used Aramaic, Latin, and Yucatec Maya, respectively, breaking away from the British accent norm. Nolan’s choice to use American accents in The Odyssey may seem jarring, but it challenges a Hollywood convention that has persisted for nearly a century.

Whether audiences will embrace this shift remains to be seen, but it opens the door for more authentic and diverse portrayals of ancient worlds on screen





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