Chunky Move's Cybernetic Dance Spectacle and Eddie Izzard's Marathon Solo Performance

A review of Chunky Move's latest Australia tour featuring robotic exoskeletons and machine mysticism, alongside Eddie Izzard's demanding 140-minute solo stage performance in Sydney.

Sydney rarely gets a visit from famed Melbourne dance company Chunky Move , a powerhouse in Australia's contemporary dance scene. Any keen Sydneysider shouldn't miss this chance to test the hype first hand.

Chunky Move's six dancers exceeded expectations and then some, exuding a body-and-soul commitment to performing so palpable you could almost touch it. Each dancer projects a biting physical and theatrical confidence, with Jayden Wall's exhausted, searing finale solo a highlight, his long red hair whipping behind him in sweat-drenched tendrils. This performance is the latest in a series of cybernetic works exploring 'machine mysticism' by artistic director Antony Hamilton.

Clad in futuristic garb with tattoo-like face markings, the dancers wear audacious robotic exoskeletons created by Future Loundry and Creature Technology Co., which tether to slider tracks that loom ominously across the stage. Like cyborg crabs, the dancers manipulate their multiple mechanical limbs, hovering, twisting, and latching to one another and the tracks, pincers faintly clicking.

Lighting by Benjamin Cisterne and Nick Moloney heightens the post-industrial dystopian drama, with red and green lights flashing out of the black like sleepless bionic eyes. The production combines cutting-edge technology with visceral human movement to create a mesmerizing, unsettling vision of a mechanized future, questioning the relationship between body, machine, and spirit. There is a raw, almost primal energy in the dancers' interactions with the cumbersome yet graceful exoskeletons, highlighting both augmentation and constraint.

The soundtrack, a blend of industrial clanks and ambient drones, further immerses the audience in this world. Meanwhile, comedian and performer Eddie Izzard, known for taking on extraordinary challenges, brings a different kind of monumental feat to the stage. Since 2009, Izzard has completed 131 marathons to raise money for charity, beginning with an astonishing 43 marathons in 51 days, despite having no prior long-distance running experience.

This context frames her current achievement: a 140-minute solo performance, a marathon of memory and stamina in its own right. The show, directed by Selina Cadell, is a remarkable display of endurance. In quality of performance it can be variable, but as an overall entertainment it seldom flags. Izzard appears on a bare black-box stage under unchanging white light, dressed in clothes that cunningly imply a period setting without defining it.

The only theatrical embellishment is the occasional interplay of two shadows on the backdrop, creating the illusion of two interlocutors, a clever minimalist touch that adds depth without distraction. This sparse setting focuses all attention on Izzard's storytelling, his delivery, and his sheer ability to sustain a long, complex narrative. Both productions, though wildly different-one a high-tech dance spectacle, the other a marathon of solo performance-share a fascination with sustained physical and mental exertion.

They push boundaries in their respective fields, whether through the integration of robotics into contemporary dance or through the sheer memorization and delivery of an epic-length show. Audiences in Sydney are uniquely positioned to witness these contrasting feats of human endurance and artistry, each offering a profound experience that lingers long after the curtain falls





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Chunky Move Eddie Izzard Contemporary Dance Robotic Exoskeletons Machine Mysticism Solo Performance Sydney Arts Antony Hamilton Marathon Theatre

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