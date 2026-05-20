Church calls for action after landmark Giggle v Tickle decision upheld by Federal Court

A women's advocate has warned of the pervasive influence of gender ideology in Australian institutions after a successful appeal by a transgender woman was dismissed in the landmark Giggle v Tickle case. The Federal Court decision has sparked calls for changes to the Sex Discrimination Act and has been met with condemnation from the Coalition and Pauline Hanson.

A women's advocate has issued a stark warning over the presence of gender ideology within Australia n institutions after the landmark Giggle v Tickle decision was upheld.

The Federal Court dismissed Giggle for Girls CEO Sall Grover's appeal of a 2024 decision which found she had unlawfully discriminated against transgender woman Roxanne Tickle. The decision has been condemned by the Coalition and One Nation leader Pauline Hanson, and sparked calls for major changes to the Sex Discrimination Act. Women's Forum Australia Chief Executive Rachael Wong has said gender ideology has 'completely pervaded our country and our institutions'.

Sall Grover lost her appeal and has been contacted about multiple injuries in sports where women are being forced to play against biological males, including concussions. Opposition Leader Angus Taylor said the Federal Court confirmed that Australian law does not properly protect single-sex spaces for women and girls, and that a Coalition government would amend the Sex Discrimination Act to protect such spaces based on biological sex. Shadow attorney-general Michaelia Cash doubled down on Mr Taylor's vow for legislative action.

Hours after the judgment was handed down, One Nation leader Pauline Hanson was disgusted by the case outcome, stating that it flies in the face of biological reality and strips rights from women





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Gender Ideology Single-Sex Spaces AFL Olympic Laminates Concussions Legislative Action Australia Goggle V Tickle Rachael Wong Government Changes Transgender Rights

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