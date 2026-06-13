Church Proposal in Green Wedge Zone Sparks Debate on Urban Planning and Community Needs

A church application in Melbourne's green wedge zone highlights tensions between religious communities, environmentalists, and residents, as experts call for better planning of social infrastructure in growth corridors.

The City of Casey is currently evaluating a development application for a church located in a green wedge zone , a designation meant to protect agricultural, conservation, and recreational land.

The proposal, submitted by Bethel New Life Christian Fellowship, seeks to build a $3.5 million double-storey church on Cranbourne-Frankston Road in Cranbourne South. The church would accommodate up to 400 worshippers and include 120 parking spaces, sitting directly across from a rapidly growing residential area. Pastor Nithun Britto explained that the congregation has outgrown its current space in an industrial part of Dandenong, where it holds Sunday services for up to 300 people in Tamil and 100 in English.

For two years, the group searched for a suitable site within the booming Clyde-Cranbourne South area, where up to 90 percent of its members live. However, they could not find a property large enough for a growing church, within their budget, and inside the urban growth boundary. Pastor Britto emphasized that community gathering places, including places of worship, are essential for fostering connection and growth, but he feels these are often overlooked in favor of shops and schools.

The church group purchased the $1.8 million site three years ago and spent that time preparing a planning application designed to minimize impact, including reducing the original building footprint and preserving existing trees. We are doing our level best to blend with what already exists there, Pastor Britto said, rather than just creating something that randomly pops up





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