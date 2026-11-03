Ciaron Maher Dominates Melbourne Cup With Historic Trainer Sweep

Ciaron Maher trains first three finishers in Melbourne Cup history. Point of Law wins while Royal Supremacy leads early. Analysis of the unprecedented team performance at Flemington.

Trainer Ciaron Maher created an unprecedented chapter in racing history at Flemington by securing the first, second, and third places in the Melbourne Cup. The Cranbourne-based operation achieved this remarkable feat with the horse Point of Law, ridden by Ethan Brown, crossing the line ahead of stablemates Zahrann and Juja Kibo. This milestone marks the first time in the event's long history that a single trainer has dominated the podium in this manner.

Historical Context of the Training Feat

For decades, the name Bart Cummings was synonymous with Melbourne Cup dominance, having won the race twelve times and occasionally sending home the first two horses in a quinella. However, even the legendary trainer would likely be astounded by the sheer scale of Ciaron Maher's achievement. Maher not only took the top three spots but also ensured that four of the top five finishers and five of the top six belonged to his stable. Furthermore, six of the top ten positions were occupied by horses trained by Maher, a level of field saturation that has never been witnessed in the race's history.

Also read Point Of Law Wins 2026 Melbourne Cup For Ciaron Maher

Race Dynamics and Strategic Execution

The narrative of the race shifted dramatically from the moment the gates opened. Royal Supremacy, trained by Maher, broke from barrier twenty and quickly moved to the front. Jockey Ben Allen executed a masterful ride, driving the horse to build a commanding lead that stretched to nine lengths by the halfway mark and ballooned to fifteen lengths by the one thousand two hundred meter mark. This aggressive front-running strategy left the rest of the field spread out and seemingly unable to mount a serious challenge early on.

While Maher controlled the pace, other trainers appeared content to sit back. The strategy allowed Maher's remaining contenders to conserve energy. Juja Kibo, Zahrann, and Point of Law sat comfortably between tenth and thirteenth position at the halfway stage. They avoided the intense pressure of the lead pack, preserving their stamina for the final kilometers of the three thousand two hundred meter journey. This patient approach contrasted sharply with the exhausting effort exerted by Royal Supremacy.

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The Final Stretch and Winning Horse Performance

As the field approached the final turn, the race dynamics changed rapidly. Royal Supremacy began to fade, showing signs of fatigue after carrying the pace for nearly three thousand meters. Ethan Brown saw an opening with Point of Law and directed the horse through a clear gap near the fence. The horse, who had previously won the Geelong Cup, demonstrated exceptional endurance by accelerating through the final strides. Point of Law surged past the tiring leader to claim victory in a display of power that silenced any doubts about its stamina for the long distance.

Zahrann and Juja Kibo followed home to complete the podium sweep for Ciaron Maher. The only horse outside the Maher string to finish within the top five was Sons And Lovers, trained by Joseph O'Brien. The winner, Point of Law, returned to the tradition of Northern Hemisphere three-year-olds carrying low weights to win the Cup, a style that has seen success in recent years. The winning time was recorded at three minutes and twenty-one seconds, more than five seconds slower than the record set by Kingston Rule.

Stakeholder Reactions and Future Implications

The sheer dominance of Ciaron Maher has sparked debate about the state of the competition. Joseph O'Brien and his father Aidan O'Brien had entered twelve runners between them, representing more than half the field. However, it was Maher's tactical superiority and depth of talent that proved decisive. Critics have questioned whether such domination is healthy for the sport, noting that no horse outside the Maher group managed to get within five lengths of the winner during the final stages.

Despite the controversy, the professionalism of the Maher team is widely acknowledged. The combination of solid rides from jockeys like Ethan Brown and Ben Allen, along with strategic training, resulted in a victory that highlights the gap between the top operation and the rest of the field. Owner Lloyd Williams, who has won the Cup seven times, shares the success but the specific achievement of training the top three remains unique to Ciaron Maher. The racing community must now consider if this level of control sets a new standard for future campaigns or warrants regulatory reflection.