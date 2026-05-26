City of Parramatta Staffer Breaks Down in Tears, Blames ICAC for 'Public Shaming'

A senior City of Parramatta staffer, Roxanne Thornton, admitted to making a charade of recruitment processes to hire her friends at the council. She broke down in tears during her evidence, blaming the ICAC for 'public shaming'.

A senior City of Parramatta staffer who admitted to making a charade of recruitment processes to hire her friends at the council spent the final minutes of her evidence in tears, blaming the ICAC for " public shaming ".

Roxanne Thornton – who, along with executive Angela Jones-Blayney and former chief executive Gail Connolly, is being investigated by the Independent Commission Against Corruption – had maintained a steady and at times combative approach to being grilled over four days by Counsel Assisting Joanna Davidson SC about her conduct at the council. But in the final 30 minutes of her evidence, Thornton broke down into tears when Arthur Moses SC cross-examined her on behalf of the council.

"Ms Thornton, Counsel Assisting was very polite with you, but let me be very blunt with you," he said, before putting it to her that she had lied to the ICAC about whether she knew Connolly had forged her signature as a witness on Connolly’s employment contract. He put it to her that she was engaging in corrupt conduct when she subverted recruitment practices.

"I knew it to be misconduct, but I do not believe that it was corruption," she told Moses. Thornton, who is on paid leave as group manager, office of the lord mayor and CEO, bit her lip when Moses began asking about previous evidence she had given that she has trouble trusting anyone because of her personal circumstances.

Roxanne Thornton breaks down before the lunch break during her fourth day at the Independent Commission Against Corruption (ICAC) Operation Navarra into Parramatta Council.

"Your personal difficulty trusting people is not an excuse for you breaching your obligations to the council, correct? Do you accept that?

" "I’ve played the game, you know, I’ve, I’ve admitted to everything, but this public shaming … I mean, you should all be f---ing ashamed of yourselves, you know? You just keep kicking me," she said.

"I know I’m gonna lose my job. I’ve done the wrong thing. There’s people watching that are going to get heaps of joy out of this. F---ing good times.

I’ve admitted to everything.

" "No, I don’t want to have a lunch break. You’ve had me here for four days.

" She alleged, without providing evidence, that the council’s acting chief executive, George Bounassif, had been recruited "because of his relationship with people as well". "I wish I was," she responded, before Moses continued his questioning. Earlier in the day, Thornton had been asked by Davidson about text messages she had sent regarding attempts by Justin Mulder, the council’s former chief of staff, to run for the council.

"What a c---," she texted a council colleague who had received an election flyer from him in the mail. "Yeah, like a cheeky c---," Thornton replied. "Like a cheeky little c---, yes," she said. "You’ve already discovered that I’ve got a potty mouth … I refer to some of my best friends as c---s.





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City Of Parramatta Roxanne Thornton Independent Commission Against Corruption Public Shaming Recruitment Practices Justin Mulder George Bounassif Potty Mouth C---S

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