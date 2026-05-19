Despite a second-half surge, City's late push for a draw is not enough as Bournemouth gallops towards their first Premier League title since 1999/2000 season.

Bournemouth ’s Junior Kroupi curls the ball into the City net, pleasing the home fans and those in N7 too. City looked leggy all night, with Pep Guardiola considering more than one outfield change from the FA Cup final team.

Bournemouth weathered the storm at the start of the second half, and they are currently in a comfortable position. The mini-title race began a month ago, and three away games were crucial. Arsenal at West Ham and a moment of fortune for Petrovic are notable events. Pep Guardiola might be in for a failure if City doesn’t win the league in consecutive seasons for the first time in his career.

A minute ago, Raphael, Savinho, Rayan, Cherki and Phil Foden replaced Mateo Kovacic, Bernardo Silva, O’Reilly and Semenyo. The substitutes were well received. City’s Rodri’s deep cross led to pinball before Bernardo Silva’s shot hit a defender and looped through to Petrovic. Bournemouth almost conceded a goal a minute ago, with Nikola Vlasic wrong-footing Donnarumma before Petric, who fall fell narrowly wide of the post.

City’s early goal at Stamford Bridge is testament to their attacking intensity





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