Spanish authorities discovered a hidden cannabis farm under a playground in Las Gabias, arresting five people and seizing nearly 2000 plants.

Five individuals were taken into custody this month following the discovery of a highly advanced underground marijuana cultivation facility beneath a children's playground in Las Gabias, a municipality located just outside the city of Granada in southern Spain. Civil Guard officials announced that the arrest warrants were executed and the facility was breached on November 17 during a targeted operation that simultaneously searched more than a dozen properties across Granada and its immediate surrounding areas. The site was carefully concealed on private residential property, utilizing natural surroundings to mask the entrance to a subterranean bunker that housed hundreds of illicit plants.

Concealed Entrance And Underground Structure

The entrance to this sophisticated illicit operation was masterfully camouflaged to blend seamlessly with the surrounding environment, hidden directly beneath a swing set and a playhouse situated on artificial turf. According to the official statement released by the Civil Guard, the area was meticulously landscaped with white gravel rocks, tidy vegetation, and neutral-colored walls that discouraged public attention. In the same vicinity, officers observed a small trampoline, further contributing to the illusion of a standard recreational space for children.

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Once officers lifted the artificial turf, they located a hidden trapdoor that provided access to the underground complex. Upon entering through this small opening, the police encountered a gate that opened onto a hydraulic-operated ramp. This mechanical system was specifically designed to allow vehicles direct access down into the underground bunker, facilitating the transport of equipment, supplies, and the harvested crops without raising suspicion at the surface level.

Technical Equipment And Massive Seizure

Inside the subterranean bunker, investigators discovered two large, specialized rooms dedicated exclusively to the cultivation of cannabis. The facility was equipped with industrial-grade lighting, ventilation systems, and sophisticated climate control mechanisms necessary to maintain optimal growing conditions for the plants. Officers confiscated nearly 2000 cannabis plants from the site, marking a significant disruption in the local illegal drug supply chain and demonstrating the large scale of the operation.

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The environmental control systems within the bunker required substantial energy, leading the operators to illegally tap into the electrical grid via a hidden tower. Authorities determined that this illegal connection consumed an amount of power equivalent to roughly one hundred residential homes. This massive drain on local infrastructure highlighted the industrial nature of the grow operation, which required continuous power to sustain the lighting and climate systems for such a large volume of plants.

Commercial Links And Ongoing Investigation

Beyond the residential property in Las Gabias, the investigation uncovered additional commercial infrastructure linked to the cultivation network. Elsewhere in the region, authorities identified a commercial facility specializing in the sale of cannabis cultivation equipment, which held an estimated value of several million dollars. This facility was not a separate entity but was owned by the same individual responsible for the underground farm, indicating a vertically integrated operation that managed both equipment sourcing and product cultivation.

The main individual responsible for orchestrating the entire operation, who owned both the underground farm and the commercial equipment facility, was taken into custody and remains detained. While officials have not publicly identified this primary suspect by name, their detention marks a critical milestone in the case. The Civil Guard continues to analyze the seized equipment and the financial records associated with the commercial facility to determine the full extent of the network and identify any additional accomplices involved in the distribution of the seized cannabis.