Civil War Rages Inside Australia's Top Muslim Organisation

The Australian Federation of Islamic Councils (AFIC) is at the center of a civil war, with members expelled and email campaigns targeting foreign embassies. The organization, established in the 1960s, has long played a central role in mosque building, religious education, and advocacy. The president, Rateb Jneid, is accused of 'hijacking' the organization and undermining its purpose.

Rateb Jneid , a former bankrupt, builder, lawyer, religious minister, and marriage celebrant with three master's degrees, a PhD in education, and a professorship at King's International University in Tonga, is the president of the Australian Federation of Islamic Councils (AFIC).

AFIC has amassed a $56 million property portfolio and generates $4.5 million in revenue each year while lobbying prime ministers and state premiers on behalf of the Muslim community. However, Jneid is at the center of a civil war within AFIC, with members expelled and email campaigns targeting foreign embassies, amid allegations of donations linked to charities run by his family. The organization, established in the 1960s, has long played a central role in mosque building, religious education, and advocacy.

Mohammed Berjaoui, who was removed from AFIC's executive committee last year, claims the body has strayed from its founding purpose and has been 'hijacked' by Jneid. Jneid denies the allegations and accuses Berjaoui of disseminating misleading material. Jneid is in his ninth year of a maximum of two three-year terms as president and has delayed elections four times. His family has a history of drug trafficking and financial issues, including his brothers being sentenced to jail for methamphetamine trafficking.

The modest suburban home of International Humanitarian Aid Inc., a charity run by Jneid's family, disguises its grand mission of providing aid to those suffering from war, famine, and natural disasters. Despite receiving donations and passing on funds to other charities, there is little public record of any aid directly delivered





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Australian Federation Of Islamic Councils Rateb Jneid Civil War Expulsion Email Campaigns Foreign Embassies Donations Charity Drug Trafficking Family Issues

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