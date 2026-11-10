Commentary: Movies make plane landings look easy but civilians cannot fly alone

A commentary argues that pop culture has convinced ordinary people they could land a plane in an emergency, but real experts say it cannot be done alone. The key skill is listening to professionals on the ground.

Despite a lifetime of media convincing me otherwise, I will not be landing the plane. You might recognise the scene from countless made-for-TV movies and more than a few made-for-the-movies movies.

The pilot falls victim to a hijacker, terrorist or stomach bug, and a hapless passenger is forced to take a crash course in commercial aviation, minus the actual crash. An unexamined part of my brain had always assumed that when the proverbial stuff really hit the fan, I would be able to step up and bring that bird down in one piece. It would not be a cakewalk, obviously.

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Pop Culture Plane Landings

But if I wrestled the joystick with the requisite amount of grimacing, grunting and muttering, Pull up, pull up, you pile of junk, we would all be on the tarmac and waving to reporters in time for a late supper. Pop culture is littered with scenes in which people like you or me land the plane. But I think it might actually be a big deal. At the very least, it deserves a literature review.

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Consider Julie, in which Doris Day plays the flight attendant tasked with landing duties after her ex-husband shoots the pilot. The film was nominated for a couple of Oscars, and from there the idea of a civilian running the flight deck became a meme. The mega-hit disaster flick Airport 1975 had a small aircraft accidentally taking out the crew of a 747. That forced a stewardess, in the parlance of the day, to take the controls.

The subsequent parody Airplane! offered the aforementioned gastro as an excuse to put another normie at the wheel. Turbulence and Snakes on a Plane look like Hitchcock compared with the dozens of cheapo knock-offs since, which were nobody's choice of in-flight entertainment. There are engineering-minded citizens who could probably fudge their way around an airliner's controls, of course. There have also been instances such as the recent Mission: Impossible wizardry sometimes.

Realistic Pilot Skills

But what kind of toxic mindset led me to believe I could wrangle 200 tonnes of metal at high altitude? As one commenter on a YouTube plane-landing video succinctly puts it, I once thought I could bring a plane down safely. Now, I realise I would not even be able to turn on the radio. I could blame pop culture for delivering a biased depiction of everyday schmoes pulling off extraordinary feats.

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I can think of only one film in which ordinary folk actually fail to land the plane: United 93. It is a terrifying re-creation of the 9/11 flight in which passengers fought back against the terrorists who had taken over the cockpit. Speaking from experience, this is not a film to watch the day before catching a plane.