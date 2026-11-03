Clare O'Neil Promises Pre-Christmas Spending Cuts Amid Recession Fears

Housing Minister Clare O'Neil confirms new government savings package before Christmas. Australians face recession-like conditions as officials target inflation and rising costs.

Housing Minister Clare O'Neil has confirmed that the Australian Government will unveil a fresh package of spending cuts before Christmas, aiming to address mounting pressure on household budgets and persistent inflation. This announcement comes as economic indicators suggest that the coming months may feel like a recession for many citizens who are already grappling with stagnant income growth and high living costs.

Government Savings Package Timeline

O'Neil stated that the government is actively working on a new savings package that is expected to be announced as part of its December economic update. The Treasurer has previously discussed these measures, and the government is currently finalizing the details ahead of the traditional mid-year mini-budget. These announcements will form a critical component of the fiscal strategy intended to rein in expenditure and stabilize the national economy during this period of financial strain.

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Economic Pressures and Inflation Risks

Commenting on the severity of the situation, Bullock warned that the current economic climate is going to make people feel like it is a recession because they feel poorer and their spending cannot grow very quickly due to slow income growth. O'Neil acknowledged on Sunrise that families right around Australia are feeling frustrated and frankly exhausted after years of watching their family budget shrink under the weight of domestic pressures. She explained that an AI boom is taking all of the resources of the economy and using it to build data centres and other infrastructure, which is heating up the economy further. When the country starts to grow again, she noted that instead of that growth being shared, inflation is starting to go up again due to these competing forces.

Three Core Economic Priorities

The government has outlined three specific priorities as it works to address the country's economic challenges: reducing government spending, providing cost-of-living relief without adding to inflation, and improving productivity. O'Neil emphasized that bringing back government spending is a clear part of the answer to the current crisis. At the moment, the government is working on a budget which will help achieve this reduction coming into the back end of this year. Every six months, there is a mini budget that goes in around December, so further announcements about the savings package will be made then. This structured approach aims to balance immediate relief with long-term fiscal responsibility.

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Protection of Essential Services

Despite the need for austerity measures, O'Neil warned of the need to avoid affecting essential services relied on by Australian families. She highlighted that the government pays for Medicare so when you get sick, you can go to the hospital and get the care you need. Additionally, funds help pay for aged care places if you have an elderly parent. These commitments remain central to the government's position, ensuring that while discretionary spending is cut, core health and social support systems remain intact for those most vulnerable to economic downturns.

Opposition Criticism and Government Defense

Nationals Senate Leader Bridget McKenzie launched a sharp attack on the government's handling of the economy, accusing Labor of failing to take responsibility for Australia's economic position. McKenzie argued that the government's repeated references to international pressures, including the war in the Middle East, were distracting from domestic economic problems. He told Sunrise on Wednesday that empathetic statements do not help fix this problem that the Labor Party created, asserting that making the tough decisions in a budget is what will actually fix this problem. McKenzie claimed that the Labor Party's economic incompetence has been revealed and insisted they need not spend more than they save. In response, O'Neil defended the government's record, pointing out that it had delivered two budget surpluses and cut $180 billion in excess spending.