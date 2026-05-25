Classified intelligence bombshell: Alerts about Bondi shooter Sajid Akram almost two decades before attack

A new investigation has revealed that the National Security Hotline received two tip-offs about Sajid Akram in 2007 and 2014, more than a decade before the Bondi terror attack, fuelling questions about how the Australian security establishment handled the information.

A major investigation has uncovered that two National Security Hotline tip-offs about Bondi shooter Sajid Akram, placing him on the radar of authorities nearly two decades before the 2025 terror attack, were made in 2007 and 2014.

The first tip-off involved Akram's interest in explosive material, while the second alerted authorities to his interest in Islamic State and potential travel. The discovery of these alerts has significant implications for the investigation into how the intelligence agencies and law enforcement knew about the Akrams in the years prior to the massacre at the Chanukah festival





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Australian Security Establishment Bondi Shooter National Security Hotline Intelligence Failure Royal Commission

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