Cleary's Golden Point Heroics Secure Thrilling Panthers Victory Amidst Kenny Injury Concern

Nathan Cleary kicked an 85th-minute field goal to seal a dramatic 23-22 golden point win for the Penrith Panthers over the Dolphins. The match was overshadowed by a serious leg injury to Panthers hooker Mitch Kenny and a remarkable second-half comeback by the Dolphins.

Nathan Cleary once again proved his mettle, calmly slotting an 85th-minute field goal to secure a nail-biting 23-22 golden point victory for the Penrith Panthers against a resilient Dolphins outfit. The thrilling encounter at Darwin's TIO Stadium, played under oppressive heat, was unfortunately marred by a serious injury to Panthers hooker Mitch Kenny, who suffered a broken leg in the 18th minute.

This incident cast a dark cloud over the win, with coach Ivan Cleary expressing his fears regarding the severity of Kenny's injury, though he acknowledged the tackle by Dolphins five-eighth Kodi Nikorima, who was sin-binned, lacked malicious intent. The Panthers, leading for much of the game, found themselves in a precarious position after the Dolphins mounted an incredible comeback in the second half. Having trailed 18-0 at halftime, the competition leaders were stunned as the Dolphins surged back, scoring four tries in a rapid 15-minute blitz to take a 22-18 lead. Centre Herbie Farnworth was instrumental in the Dolphins' resurgence, producing two crucial one-on-one ball steals and crossing for an athletic try himself. Fullback Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow added a spectacular long-range try, and winger Selwyn Cobbo powered over out wide, while centre Jake Averillo finished off the remarkable turnaround. The Dolphins' defensive effort was notably improved compared to their previous outing. Penrith had initially controlled the game, with their star players Nathan Cleary, Dylan Edwards, and Isaah Yeo dominating. Cleary himself contributed to the early dominance, slicing through the defence for a try, and his halves partner Blaize Talagi also crossed for a score, set up by a precise bomb from Jenkins. Despite some early errors hindering their progress, the Dolphins, inspired by Farnworth, demonstrated a never-say-die attitude. The second half transformed into a gripping contest, a testament to the Dolphins' newfound enterprise. Panthers winger Thomas Jenkins etched his name in premiership history by scoring try doubles in seven consecutive matches, bringing his season tally to 16. His second try in the 76th minute, which levelled the scores at 22-22, was unfortunately followed by a missed sideline conversion from Cleary. The Dolphins had a chance to snatch victory themselves when Isaiya Katoa attempted a long-range field goal in the 83rd minute, but it sailed wide. This opened the door for Cleary, who made no mistake with his subsequent attempt from right in front of the posts, sealing a memorable win. The Panthers coach Ivan Cleary highlighted the extraordinary character of his team, stating, “In a long season you win different ways but that one was pretty special. At 22-18 (down) we had everything against us. They were playing well and we had one crack down their end and scored. It says a fair bit about the team and their character that we somehow find a way to win.” Dolphins coach Kristian Woolf expressed immense pride in his team's second-half performance despite the heartbreaking loss, lamenting, “I am really proud. I just loved the way we came out in the second half and backed ourselves. It is hard to take. It hurts when you walk away and don’t get what you feel you deserved.” The match concluded with widespread admiration for Cleary's composure under pressure, with fans on social media hailing him as the 'ice man' and drawing parallels to his clutch performances in previous encounters against the Dolphins. NRL great Cooper Cronk, commentating on the game, even suggested Cleary should be awarded the Dally M medal already





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Nathan Cleary Penrith Panthers Dolphins Golden Point Match Winner

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