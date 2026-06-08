Cleo Smith Thriving After Ordeal, Family Says

Cleo Smith's family says the young girl is thriving almost five years after her ordeal. The eight-year-old is a loving big sister and enjoys extra-curricular activities like swimming. Cleo recently went overseas for the first time to compete in an international gymnastics tournament.

Cleo Smith 's family says the young girl is thriving almost five years after her ordeal. The eight-year-old is a loving big sister and enjoys extra-curricular activities like swimming.

Cleo recently went overseas for the first time to compete in an international gymnastics tournament. Footage shared with 60 Minutes shows Cleo jumping, gliding and handstanding across the gymnastics floor and balance beam. The huge police and SES search dominated headlines in Australia and overseas after Cleo was taken from her tent in the early morning hours. After 18 days, police raided a house and found the little girl.

The house she was being held in was just a few streets from the family home. Terence Darrell Kelly, then aged in his mid-30s, was arrested and later pleaded guilty to forcibly taking a child under 16. Kelly was taken to WA's maximum security prison outside Perth two days later. In April 2023, Kelly was sentenced to 13½ years in prison, with an 11½ year non-parole period.

In September 2024, the Court of Appeal rejected a bid to reduce his sentence after lawyers argued Kelly's mental impairments and severe personality dysfunction were not duly considered. Kelly's lawyers also argued the sentencing judge did not give enough consideration to Kelly's childhood disadvantage and trauma. The state prosecutor had opposed the sentence appeal. Cleo's family says the young girl is thriving, and she recently went overseas for the girls' first international trip. Picture: 60 Minute





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