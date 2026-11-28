Drought and US deportations devastate Guatemalan families. Lidia Molina and Wilson Perez share struggles as climate change and policy shifts destroy livelihoods in the Dry Corridor.

The severe drought gripping Guatemala in mid-June has devastated subsistence farming in the rural Dry Corridor, leaving families with dwindling options as climate migrants face rising deportation rates. Lidia Molina, a resident of Caparrosa, sits on a dusty step nursing her malnourished daughter, Karla, while hoping for rain that has failed to arrive months late. The maize on their plots remains a few inches tall or is completely bare, reflecting the broader agricultural collapse that is pushing indigenous communities to the brink of displacement.

Drought Devastates Maya Chorti Agriculture

Lidia Molina, aged 30, stated that they have not planted maize because the conditions are too dry, leaving the family dependent on remittances from her husband. Her daughter Karla weighs only 19 pounds, a weight typical for a nine-month-old, highlighting the severe nutritional deficits facing children in the region. The Maya Ch'orti' people, who have survived centuries of displacement and land loss, are now contending with climate breakdown that threatens their traditional subsistence way of life.

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Guatemala is one of the top 20 countries most vulnerable to climate change, with the United Nations Environmental Program projecting that two-thirds of the population will face water shortages by 2050. Indigenous peoples, who make up nearly half of the 19 million population, often live in remote regions lacking basic infrastructure like tap water or irrigation. These communities are experiencing the most severe impacts of erratic rainfall, which has caused subsistence crops to fail for the past 15 years.

Deportations Sever Economic Lifelines

Donald Trump, during his second stint in the White House, has ramped up deportations of migrants, many of whom had been living and paying taxes in the United States for years. This policy shift severs a critical economic lifeline for families back home who rely on remittances to survive starvation and pay off migration debts. As rainfall becomes more unpredictable and dries up regional agricultural labor opportunities, rural communities in Guatemala are finding themselves with fewer survival strategies.

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In the past 15 years, thousands of Guatemalans, many of them Indigenous, have taken out loans or pawned small plots of ancestral land to fund migration to the United States. Caparrosa, located in the ancestral homeland of the Maya Ch'orti' people, is part of the Dry Corridor, a 1,000-mile stretch covering almost a third of Central America from southern Mexico to Panama. For millennia, this area's six-month rainy season began in early May, allowing farmers to time plantings of maize and beans.

Wilson Perez Recounts Migration Nightmare

Wilson Perez, now 16, returned from the United States after a harrowing journey with his father, Brian Perez. They were detained separately by US border authorities in Texas and held for two months without contact before being sent back to Guatemala. Wilson described the conditions as difficult, noting there was not much food or water during their month-long travel overland. Their American dream ended before it began, leaving them with significant debt owed to coyotes, the local guides who facilitate informal migration routes.

Brian Perez had previously pawned the deed to their land, where more than a dozen extended family members live in modest adobe shacks, to pay for the journey. He now spends long periods away from home, working south of the US border to keep the family from destitution and to pay back the debt. The relentless drought triggered the first wave of mass climate displacement from the Dry Corridor, with 188,000 Hondurans and 185,000 Guatemalans traveling in family groups to escape the crisis.

Long Term Climate and Policy Impact

The changing climate began having devastating effects in the 2000s, when heavy rain and flooding caused catastrophic damage, leading the government to pass its 2013 climate change framework law. However, the current combination of severe drought and strict immigration enforcement has created a perfect storm for rural families. The loss of ancestral land and water sources, coupled with the threat of ethnic cleansing and feudal landownership, has pushed the Maya Ch'orti' to a point where traditional survival methods are no longer sufficient.

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As the rainy season lags behind schedule, the immediate future for families like the Molinas remains uncertain. With maize fields bare and remittance income shrinking due to deportations, the pressure on rural Guatemalan communities continues to intensify. The situation underscores the urgent need for climate adaptation and immigration policy reform to address the interconnected crises facing the Dry Corridor.