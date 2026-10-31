Climate Crisis and Housing Shortage Threaten Seisia Community in Far North Queensland

Seisia residents face structural violence as climate change and housing shortages displace the community, forcing some to consider relocation from their ancestral homeland.

For the past three months, Rebecca Williams has been living in a storage yard without power on the fringes of Far North Queensland. A broad tarp covers her belongings, and at night she sleeps in a pink swag, which she says offers little shelter from the weather and the noise of trucks hurtling down the nearby highway. None of this is secured, so some nights she feels very unsafe. Her makeshift home sits on the outskirts of Seisia, a small coastal town of around 300 people on the Cape York Peninsula. Rising costs and encroaching seas have created a perfect storm for residents, who are struggling to access affordable and climate-resilient housing.

Seisia Housing Crisis and Personal Struggle

Williams, 35, is a proud Angkamuthi Seven Rivers woman and works full-time in environmental protection. She says she has been living in survival mode for far longer than she has called the compound home. Williams is one of around 100 Seisia residents waiting for a long-term rental. A chronic housing shortage has gripped the community for more than a decade, driven by undersupply, prohibitively high construction costs and overcrowding. Many in the community have no choice but to rely on government-funded housing stock. While the Queensland Department of Housing is ultimately responsible for social housing across the state, Seisia local applications are processed by the Northern Peninsula Area Regional Council, which also delivers and maintains government-supported homes. The waitlist is long, forcing some community members to consider leaving their ancestral homeland. After a decade of couch surfing, living in overcrowded family homes and even taking jobs on boats for two years, Williams moved into her family storage yard in June.

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Emergency Relief and Structural Violence

As SBS News was preparing to publish this story, Williams received confirmation from the Department of Housing that it would provide her with emergency accommodation. She expects to move into a government-supported two-bedroom rental with her younger sister in the coming weeks. She estimates around 100 people in Cape York Indigenous community are currently waiting for a house, that is around one in three residents. There is a whole heap of us, Williams said. We are being told to move down to Cairns, but people who are from here, we have not imagined ourselves living anywhere else. I see it as structural violence. Maybe a bit of racial, but more structural violence, with not just my generation, but many generations of my family.

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Climate Vulnerability and Coastal Erosion

Across the Cape York Peninsula, communities like Seisia face similar housing challenges. As the climate warms and sea levels rise, they are contending with another major threat to their way of life. Roughly 1,000km north of Cairns, Cape York is bordered by the Coral Sea to the east, the Gulf of Carpentaria to the west and the Torres Strait to the north. Its low-lying, tropical landscape is carved by 21 major river systems, making it home to one of the largest freshwater networks in the country. Much like the broader Torres Strait region, its topography makes it particularly vulnerable to coastal erosion. Low-lying coastal areas in Cape York and the surrounding Torres Strait region are at high risk of coastal erosion and flooding events due to climate change. It is difficult to predict exactly how much sea-level rise will inundate low-lying areas around the Torres Strait, but the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change has identified the region as among the most vulnerable places in the world.

Historical Displacement and Future Fears

A sea-level rise of just 50cm could make flooding across Australia 300 times more likely, according to the Australian government. By this estimate, a flood that once struck every hundred years would be expected several times a year. This is a source of deep concern for residents of Cape York, who have witnessed the long-term impacts of flood events and seen First Nations communities displaced. Sitting on the shores of Seisia Beach, Torres Strait Islander Elders Leonora Adidi and Jenson Warusam recall the difficult decision their grandparents made to leave their home in Saibai, a low-lying island in the Torres Strait just a few kilometres off the Papua New Guinea mainland, to establish a new community on the northernmost tip of Australia. This was a community that was built by the blood, sweat and tears of our people, Adidi told SBS News. Torres Strait Islander Elders Leonora Adidi and Jenson Warusam are among the descendants of the first wave of climate migrants from Saibai.