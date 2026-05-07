Closely Watched Contest in Farrer: Coalition's 75-Year Streak Faces Historic Challenge

The byelection in Farrer, a massive federal electorate covering south-western NSW, is one of the most closely watched contests in the country. Held by the Coalition in one form or another since 1949, it's long been hailed as a safe conservative seat. This weekend's result could signal where regional Australia – and arguably the country as a whole – is heading politically.

But as voting day approaches in the sprawling rural seat of Farrer , one of the most closely watched contest s in the country, the Coalition 's 75-year streak faces a historic challenge.

The contest to fill Sussan Ley's seat turns into a tight battle, with voters outside the electorate looking to the result to signal where regional Australia and the country as a whole is heading politically. Farrer, the second-largest electoral division in NSW, spans more than 120,000 square kilometres and takes in Albury, Griffith, Leeton, and Deniliquin, alongside smaller farming towns and remote communities.

The seat has been held by either the Liberals or the Nationals since its inception, making it one of the Coalition's longstanding regional strongholds. The byelection was triggered after former Liberal leader Sussan Ley resigned from parliament after losing the party leadership. Her departure carved out a rare opening in a seat normally protected by the Coalition agreement between the Liberals and Nationals.

The contest has largely narrowed to four key contenders, with notable candidates from One Nation and the Nationals. The Liberals are trying to prove they can still hold seats without long-serving incumbents carrying them over the line, while the Nationals want to show they remain the voice of regional Australia. The stakes are high for One Nation, which has maintained Senate representation federally but has never secured a lower house seat.

The byelection will mark the first major electoral test for Angus Taylor since becoming Opposition Leader. The outcome here could hint at whether the party is starting to regain public trust or if deeper challenges remain. The Liberals are trying to prove they can still hold seats without long-serving incumbents carrying them over the line. At the same time, the Nationals want to show they remain the voice of regional Australia.

The byelection will also be a test for One Nation, which sees an opportunity to convert rising support into an actual lower house seat. The Nationals' involvement adds another layer of tension, as Farrer sits in territory that many within the party still regard as voter heartland. Former deputy prime minister Tim Fischer held the seat before Ley, and the Nationals continue to wield power in several neighbouring regional electorates across NSW and Victoria.

The outcome of the byelection could have significant implications for the Coalition's rural base heading into the next federal election





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Farrer Closely Watched Contest Coalition Sussan Ley Angus Taylor Liberal Party Nationals One Nation David Farley Raissa Butkowski Brad Robertson Michelle Milthorpe Tim Fischer Regional Australia Country As A Whole Coalition's Rural Base Federal Election

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