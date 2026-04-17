Coach Calls for End to In-Game Player Reporting Amidst Butters Controversy

Port Adelaide coach Josh Carr advocates for the abolition of in-game player reporting in Australian Rules Football, suggesting it fuels controversies like the Zak Butters case. Carr believes post-game review via technology is a more effective and less disruptive approach.

Port Adelaide coach Josh Carr has called for the AFL to eliminate in-game player reporting , citing the recent controversy surrounding Zak Butters as a prime example of why the system should be overhauled. While Butters has endured a challenging week in the public eye, Carr expressed unwavering confidence that the star midfielder will not be affected when the Power face Hawthorn on Saturday in Melbourne.

Carr stated that challenges only seem to fuel Butters, declaring, 'It doesn’t matter what comes his way: when he gets challenged, he only gets better.' The club's three-time best and fairest winner was fined $1500 by the AFL tribunal on Tuesday for allegedly abusing field umpire Nick Foot during Port's loss to St Kilda the previous Sunday night. The club is currently in the process of appealing this decision, with a hearing scheduled for Monday.

According to tribunal evidence, umpire Foot reported that Butters inquired, 'How much are they paying you?' after a free kick was awarded to St Kilda. Butters has firmly denied making this remark, however, the tribunal opted to support the umpire's account, who had reported the incident at the time.

Carr voiced his strong reservations about the current reporting mechanism. 'One of the things for me is, why do we report players in the game?' he questioned reporters on Friday. 'What’s the necessity in doing that? I think the technology, everything is there now to deal with it post game. And that would help the situation, no doubt about it.'

The coach revealed he spoke with Butters on Wednesday and was immediately reassured of the 25-year-old's readiness for the upcoming match. 'Coming in the next morning, he came in with a smile on his face and was ready to go - and he said that: 'I’m ready to go, I’m ready to play',' Carr shared. 'He has matured over the years, Zak, and he’s learned a lot about himself and a lot about the way that he deals with this sort of stuff. So I have got absolute confidence in what it looks like for this game.'

The upcoming fixture against the third-placed Hawks, who boast a four-win, one-loss record, presents a significant challenge for the Power, who currently sit 11th with two wins and three defeats. Despite the off-field distractions, Carr dismissed the idea that the Butters situation would serve as additional motivation for his team. 'It’s not about using that, because we’re obviously playing against a really good team,' he emphasized. 'So the motivation is there to play good footy against a good side. There has been noise in the background. But there’s always a lot of noise around in each week with what it looks like so you learn pretty quickly how to deal with that.'





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