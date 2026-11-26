The Coalition will support Labor's domestic gas reservation scheme, requiring exporters to set aside up to 20 per cent of gas for domestic use from 2028, with a Senate vote expected Thursday night.

The Coalition will vote with the government in the Senate on Thursday night to pass Labor's domestic gas reservation scheme, giving the bill the numbers it needs to become law.

The scheme requires Australia's largest gas exporters to keep up to 20 per cent of their exports for domestic use, starting in January 2028. Shadow resources minister Susan McDonald said the opposition would not block the reforms after weeks of hard negotiations between the major parties. It is in the national interest to keep more gas in the country, she told the Senate.

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The measure is designed to shore up local supplies, reduce energy prices and stem the loss of Australian manufacturing. Under the plan, the domestic market would be deliberately oversupplied to put downward pressure on prices. The Australian Energy Regulator will forecast domestic demand, add a 10 per cent market oversupply buffer, subtract non-exporter supply, and spread the remaining amount across LNG exporters.

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Government Defends Gas Policy

Resources Minister Madeleine King said the reservation would create a permanent buffer between international gas prices and the Australian domestic market. Industry minister Tim Ayres said the changes would deliver fundamental economic reform that will make Australia stronger. He said Australia's gas is a national asset, and that asset should be managed in the national interest. He added that this is not an export ban, nor is it an export cap, but a predictable and proportional contribution to domestic supply.

The government has said what should have been done years ago is being delivered now. A key sticking point between the parties was the government's requirement for gas companies to oversupply the market by 10 per cent, which is designed to drive down prices for households and industry. This will remain in place. The Coalition originally argued this would lower prices to a level that would dry up future gas investment.

Coalition Secures Key Concessions

The Coalition has secured a statutory review to assess the impact of a reservation policy on investment after five years. The Coalition had sought several other changes to the scheme. It wanted to double the proportion of an exporter's domestic supply obligation that can be deferred from 10 to 20 per cent. It pushed for the government to have greater flexibility in determining the extent of the surplus, rather than automatically targeting an oversupply of 10 per cent.

It also wanted the government to take into account the long-term cost of producing gas and the need to encourage new investment when making those decisions. The Coalition's decision followed an agreement between the federal and Western Australian governments to exempt that state from the national scheme. WA has had its own gas reservation policy for two decades, which has helped insulate its economy from the price shocks experienced on the east coast.

Western Australia Exempted From Scheme

WA's existing scheme has delivered more than 20 per cent of export volumes to the domestic market. The Coalition has also proposed safeguards for WA's exemption, including preventing it from automatically expiring and limiting the circumstances in which a future federal minister could revoke it.

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Reserve Bank analysis in 2021 found wholesale gas prices outside WA had roughly doubled following Queensland's liquefied natural gas exports in 2015, while prices in the west had been about half those paid in the eastern states. The disparity has persisted.

WA recorded an average domestic gas price of 7.45 dollars a gigajoule in 2024-25, while east coast buyers have been signing long-term contracts at about 12 to 13 dollars a gigajoule, according to the latest figures from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. The intervening years have also seen the closure of major Australian manufacturing plants, with the cost and availability of gas cited as contributing factors in the demise of plastics manufacturer Qenos and Incitec Pivot's Gibson Island fertiliser plant in Brisbane.

Greens Demand Export Tax Instead

Business groups and gas companies pressured the Coalition to do a deal with Labor to pass the gas reservation scheme and keep the Greens out of negotiations. The Greens demanded a 25 per cent export tax on gas in return for their support and voted against the scheme in its current form. Greens leader David Shoebridge said a tax on gas exports would deliver a better return to Australians from the sale of the nation's natural resources.

He had been calling for a 25 per cent export tax on gas, saying it would raise about 17 billion dollars. We know the core national reforms needed when it comes to gas, Shoebridge said. It's an export gas tax. Ahead of the vote, he said parliament ends with Labor and the Coalition cutting their deal for the gas industry, delivering for the 1 per cent of their corporate donors.

The lower house is set to sit for a short period on Friday morning, a day later than expected, in order to pass legislation amended in the Senate. A final vote on the scheme is not expected until late on Thursday night.