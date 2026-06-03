Coalition and One Nation voters urge cooperation to unseat Labor

Voters considering the Coalition and One Nation have urged the parties to work together to unseat Labor, as Liberal MPs remain divided over the prospect of an alliance. According to new figures in the latest Sky News Pulse / YouGov poll, the bulk of voters considering voting for either the Coalition or One Nation want to see cooperation.

Voters considering the Coalition and One Nation have urged the parties to work together to unseat Labor , as Liberal MPs remain divided over the prospect of an alliance.

According to new figures in the latest Sky News Pulse / YouGov poll, the bulk of voters considering voting for either the Coalition or One Nation want to see cooperation. Among people who said they would seriously consider voting Coalition or One Nation, 46 per cent said the two parties should work together to try and form government.

Support for cooperation was strongest among One Nation voters, with 53 per cent backing a deal, while Coalition voters also leaned in favour at 45 per cent. Twenty-five per cent of One Nation voters opposed the idea, as well as 28 per cent of Coalition voters. The findings come as One Nation has emerged as the most popular political party in the country, despite holding just two seats in the House of Representatives.

The latest Sky News Pulse / YouGov poll showed One Nation leading the primary vote for the first time in history on 29 per cent, a 23-point increase from the 2025 federal election. Labor slumped to an all-time low of 26 per cent (down nine points since the election) and the Coalition trailed on 20 per cent (down 12 per cent since election).

The shift in support has raised questions about whether Opposition Leader Angus Taylor and One Nation leader Pauline Hanson will be forced to cooperate to form government. Mr Taylor recently left the door open to working with One Nation, while insisting his overriding focus was to defeat Labor. His overriding objective as a Coalition is to beat Labor at the next election, he said. I will work with whoever I can work with to defeat Labor.

Ms Hanson has also welcomed the prospect of closer cooperation, urging the Coalition to work alongside her party to remove Labor from office. Whoever gets the numbers, let's just work together. The main thing is that we have to turn this country around with good policies. She wants policies that encouraged development, manufacturing and industry while protecting agriculture and mining.

However, the prospect of a formal political arrangement has divided the Liberal Party, with moderate Liberal MPs distancing themselves from the prospect. Deputy Liberal leader Jane Hume rejected suggestions the Coalition would need to form a partnership with One Nation in order to regain power. No, that is not on the plan, it's not part of the plan.

The plan is that we will demonstrate that the Coalition is the only alternative for Australians, the only option for Australians to get Labor out of office. Asked about the likelihood of Ms Hanson becoming prime minister, the Liberal Senator said it's certainly not something that I've ever considered. Tim Wilson said he would never, ever, ever support a Coalition government with One Nation.

Shadow housing minister Andrew Bragg has also rejected the idea the Coalition would need to work with One Nation. I'm not prepared to concede that right now. I think we should still be shooting for majority government





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