Victoria's Coalition proposes mandatory annual Director of Public Prosecutions hearings and splitting the Court of Appeal, drawing mixed reactions from legal experts.

Liberal leader Jess Wilson has unveiled a significant policy shift for Victoria's justice system, proposing that the Director of Public Prosecutions must appear before parliament annually. This announcement, made on Sunday, signals a move toward increased political oversight of the state's top prosecutor to ensure Victorian laws are applied effectively. The plan aims to restore public confidence in a justice system that politicians argue requires more rigorous accountability measures.

Annual Prosecutorial Accountability Proposed

The core of this initiative involves compelling the Director of Public Prosecutions to face direct questioning by politicians regarding the efficacy of current legal frameworks. Jess Wilson emphasized that the Director holds enormous power, including the authority to decide whether serious criminal charges proceed, are altered, or are entirely dropped. These decisions carry life-changing consequences for victims and their families, necessitating a higher level of transparency.

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Wilson stated that the public deserves to have confidence that the justice system is functioning correctly for everyone involved. She argued that regular parliamentary engagement would provide the necessary checks and balances. The proposal suggests that such a process, if conducted publicly, would serve as a vital tool for democratic oversight and civic reassurance.

Retired Supreme Court judge Lex Lasry offered his support for this specific aspect of the Coalition's platform. Lasry agreed that the Director of Public Prosecutions exercises enormous powers that impact society significantly. He stated that he is in favor of the proposal, provided the proceedings remain public, asserting that the Director should be accountable for their decisions and the rationale behind them.

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Expert Opposition to Court Splitting

While the accountability measure received some backing, the Coalition's broader structural reforms have faced immediate and stern criticism from legal experts. A major point of contention is the plan to split the Court of Appeal into two separate institutions: one for civil cases and another for criminal trials. This restructuring was originally announced by Jess Wilson in August as a way to address sentencing concerns.

Wilson argued that a new Court of Criminal Appeal would allow specialist criminal law judges to oversee cases with broader authority. She claimed this structure would ensure that the sentencing of criminals meets community expectations more accurately. The policy implies that current judges lack the specific focus required to handle the complexities of modern criminal sentencing effectively.

Lex Lasry strongly opposed this structural change, describing it as a misguided policy that threatens judicial independence. He characterized the split as potential interference with the judiciary, noting that the current Court of Appeal is staffed by highly trained and well-informed judges. Lasry pointed out that there are no statistical indications that the success rate of appeals is too high or that too many offenders have their sentences reduced.

Deepening Political and Legal Divides

The division over the court restructuring highlights a significant rift between political objectives and legal traditions. Gavin Silbert, KC, a barrister and former chief Crown prosecutor, expressed skepticism about the Coalition's ability to fix systemic issues through such promises. He argued that Victoria has always maintained a fairly independent and strong Director of Public Prosecutions, rendering the annual hearings potentially redundant.

Silbert further criticized the broader platform, suggesting that fiddling around with election-time promises does not genuinely improve the justice system. He believes there are deeper problems within the structure that these cosmetic changes fail to address. His comments reflect a broader concern among legal professionals that political expediency is overshadowing practical legal reform.

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Shadow attorney-general James Newbury defended the Coalition's tough-on-crime stance with unwavering resolve. He stated that the party makes no apologies for their platform and believes Victorians desperately want policies addressing repeat offenders, bail reform, and court efficiency. Newbury framed the upcoming election as a mandate for these specific changes, asserting that the Coalition will deliver them if elected.

Suppression Orders and Transparency Issues

In addition to structural changes, the Coalition plans to crack down on the use of suppression orders that shield alleged offenders from public view during trials. Critics have long argued that these orders are used too frequently in Victoria, thereby impacting the transparency of the courts. Silbert described the prevalence of these orders as being sprinkled around like confetti, suggesting they have become excessive and counterproductive.

Lasry agreed with the need for open and transparent courts, emphasizing that suppression orders should only be utilized when their absence would lead to an unfair trial. This stance aligns with the general principle that justice must not only be done but be seen to be done by the public. The Coalition intends to tighten these regulations to ensure greater public access to information regarding ongoing legal proceedings.

However, the Victorian Bar has expressed deep concern about these proposals, warning of a threat to judicial independence. The legal community argues that courts must not be politicized, regardless of the political popularity of the measures. Veteran lawyer Peter Bartlett offered a nuanced view, noting that separating civil and criminal divisions could make sense due to the specialized expertise required in each field. Bartlett highlighted that many barristers focus exclusively on one jurisdiction, possessing great experience in their specific area of law.

Despite these arguments for specialization, the prevailing sentiment among senior legal figures remains cautious. The fear is that politicizing the structure of the courts could undermine the integrity of the judicial process. As the election approaches, the debate over whether these reforms will enhance justice or merely satisfy political narratives continues to intensify across Victoria.