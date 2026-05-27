Coalition Criticizes Australia's Sex Discrimination Commissioner Over Transgender Pregnancy Protections

The controversy surrounding transgender pregnancy protections in Australia has escalated with the Coalition criticizing Sex Discrimination Commissioner Anna Cody. Cody's statement that transgender women are protected under pregnancy discrimination laws has been disputed by Shadow Attorney-General Michaelia Cash, who claims that biological men cannot have babies. The debate highlights the complexities surrounding gender identity and discrimination laws in Australia.

Australia 's Sex Discrimination Commissioner , Anna Cody , has been criticized by the Coalition after she stated that transgender women are protected under pregnancy discrimination laws. The controversy began during a Senate committee hearing where Cody explained that a trans woman may be assumed to be pregnant or to be able to be pregnant.

However, Shadow Attorney-General Michaelia Cash took issue with Cody's statement, saying that biological men cannot have babies and that Cody was being obstinate. Cash claimed that Cody's argument demonstrated the need for changes to the Sex Discrimination Act to reflect biological reality. In response, Women's Forum Australia Chief Executive Rachael Wong labelled the discussions surrounding pregnancy protections for transgender women as an 'absolute clown show'.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Angus Taylor has previously stated that under a Coalition government, the Act would be amended to define biological sex as male or female and to protect single-sex spaces across Australian life. The debate highlights the complexities surrounding gender identity and discrimination laws in Australia





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Australia Sex Discrimination Commissioner Transgender Pregnancy Protections Coalition Michaelia Cash Anna Cody Angus Taylor

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