Coalition Immigration Policy Under Fire, with Concerns Over Welfare Restrictions and High Migration Rate

The Morrison-era immigration minister Alex Hawke says the Coalition policy to restrict welfare benefits to citizens needs to be revised as opposition MPs worry the tough stance is being misunderstood and causing alarm in Chinese and Indian communities. The debate over Australia's high migration rate, measured in comparison with OECD nations, sharpened when Opposition Leader Angus Taylor. Adding to the national conversation was an intervention from former Treasury boss Martin Parkinson, who said the migration system had turned into a de facto guest-worker program for which Australians had never voted. Yet some are worried that large diasporas were being pushed further away by the welfare plan, which blindsided senior shadow ministers from Taylor's conservative faction and the moderates.

Morrison-era immigration minister Alex Hawke says the Coalition policy to restrict welfare benefits to citizens needs to be revised as opposition MPs worry the tough stance is being misunderstood and causing alarm in Chinese and Indian communities.

The debate over Australia’s high migration rate, measured in comparison with OECD nations, sharpened when Opposition Leader Angus TaylorAdding to the national conversation was an intervention from former Treasury boss Martin Parkinson, who said the migration system had turned into a de facto guest-worker program for which Australians had never voted. Yet some are worried that large diasporas were being pushed further away by the welfare plan, which blindsided senior shadow ministers from Taylor’s conservative faction and the moderates.

It hasn't yet been run by colleagues or come to the party room. Hawke, Sussan Ley's former lieutenant, told this masthead before a party room meeting on Tuesday at which migration, tax and the rights of biological women will be discussed after the 'People are hoping that the policy is developed into something more positive and targeted at what we're trying to achieve, rather than working migrants.

' Hawke, who served as immigration minister from 2020 to 2022, was one of the biggest losers from Ley's ousting and is a long-time factional opponent of Taylor in the NSW division of the Liberal Party. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has told associates that he believes Labor can win Hawke's once-safe seat of Mitchell, where nearly a quarter of the population had either Indian or Chinese heritage at the 2021 census.

Liberal senator Andrew McLachlan also bucked the party line last week when he said Taylor's policy would create 'two types of members of the community', which he said was un-Australian. One MP said they were worried that Labor and activists in multicultural community groups would turn the welfare plan into 'work-from-home 2.0', referring to the campaign run by Labor at the last election on The MP said that while non-citizens did not vote, many of them are on a citizenship waitlist and would vote in coming years, and that their families voted and paid taxes.

A source close to Taylor said the plan required explanation, and the Coalition could win the argument if communities understood the changes would be grandfathered, meaning nobody on welfare at the time of the policy change would be affected. There would also be exemptions for refugees, domestic violence and child protection cases. Another source close to the leadership acknowledged members of diaspora communities had been raising concerns.

Taylor's allies believe the policy is popular among the broader community, even in some parts of migrant communities. Conservatives in countries such as the UK and Germany are increasingly focusing on the level of welfare uptake among non-citizens. Taylor has said the policy would yield 'billions' in revenue, without specifying how.

Party sources said this revenue would not be realised in the short term because the policy would be grandfathered, but would bear fruit in future years because many non-citizens were on programs such as the NDIS. Reporting has found that suburbs in the most ethnically diverse sections of Melbourne and Sydney, including Liverpool and Tarneit, had the greatest number of NDIS providers.

Fraud in welfare was a growing problem and said the government was aware of sophisticated criminal operations manipulating the NDIS, including at least one sending proceeds to nations in Africa. Parkinson, an esteemed bureaucrat who reviewed the migration system for Labor in 2023, said the program's flaws were 'clearly a legitimate issue for people to be concerned about'.

In the lengthy episode, Parkinson said a big uptick in temporary migration over many years resulted in a 'group of permanent temporaries, almost a quasi-guest worker system'. Asked if the electorate would have voted for such a program if it was taken to an election, he said: 'I don't think they would have at all'.

Parkinson said the gradual shift from a program that previously centred on highly skilled migrants had potentially led to low productivity growth because employers had 'become used to relying on really low-skilled cheap labour'. Parkinson said he could not answer the complex question of whether migration had lifted or lowered living standards in the past decade





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Australia Immigration Welfare Migration Rate Angus Taylor Martin Parkinson High Migration Rate OECD Nations Welfare Restrictions Chinese Communities Indian Communities Conservatives UK Germany NDIS Fraud In Welfare Sophisticated Criminal Operations Low Productivity Growth Guest-Worker Program Quasi-Guest Worker System Living Standards Citizenship Waitlist Families Taxes Party Sources Diaspora Communities Taylor's Allies Policy Popular Among The Broader Community NDIS Providers Suburbs In Ethnically Diverse Sections Fraud In Welfare Sophisticated Criminal Operations NDIS Living Standards Citizenship Waitlist Families Taxes Party Sources Diaspora Communities Taylor's Allies Policy Popular Among The Broader Community NDIS Providers Suburbs In Ethnically Diverse Sections

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coalition Open to Spending Cuts on Health and Education to Fund Tax Cut PlanThe Coalition is considering spending cuts on health and education to fund its multibillion-dollar tax cut plan. Shadow housing minister Andrew Bragg argues that taxpayers want value for money and that health and education have not been efficient. He believes no area of spending should be protected from scrutiny. The government is facing criticism for its costings, which show that indexing tax thresholds would cost the budget $35 billion over four years.

Read more »

One Nation leader suggests Coalition collaborationPauline Hanson calls on the Coalition to work together to deliver good policies for Australians, after predicting that One Nation could become the official opposition in an election.

Read more »

Coalition anxiety over Taylor’s plan to ban welfare for permanent residentsOpposition Leader Angus Taylor is facing internal pushback on his signature migration policy, while former Treasury boss Martin Parkinson said the system was “clearly a legitimate issue for people to be concerned about”.

Read more »

Coalition anxiety over Taylor’s plan to ban welfare for permanent residentsOpposition Leader Angus Taylor is facing internal pushback on his signature migration policy, while former Treasury boss Martin Parkinson said the system was “clearly a legitimate issue for people to be concerned about”.

Read more »