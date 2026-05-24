Coalition Open to Spending Cuts on Health and Education to Fund Tax Cut Plan

The Coalition is considering spending cuts on health and education to fund its multibillion-dollar tax cut plan. Shadow housing minister Andrew Bragg argues that taxpayers want value for money and that health and education have not been efficient. He believes no area of spending should be protected from scrutiny. The government is facing criticism for its costings, which show that indexing tax thresholds would cost the budget $35 billion over four years.

The Coalition is considering spending cuts on health and education to fund its multibillion-dollar tax cut plan. Shadow housing minister Andrew Bragg argues that taxpayers want value for money and that health and education have not been efficient.

He believes no area of spending should be protected from scrutiny. Bragg stated that he doesn't believe the idea that people are too afraid to say what they would cut is the issue. He believes that the government needs to be prepared to make tough decisions. When asked directly if he would cut health and education, Bragg stopped short of ruling it out.

He questioned whether every dollar spent in those departments is efficiently spent. He believes that if the government is not prepared to make cuts in areas where there is not efficiency, people will know. Bragg believes that Australians want a lower tax system and more efficient spending. He believes the government should be up for that.

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor in his budget reply speech stated that the policy would be funded through savings from corporate welfare, housing, and net zero bureaucracy. The Albanese government challenged the Coalition's figures, arguing that the policy would cost significantly more than claimed. According to government costings, indexing tax thresholds would cost the budget $35 billion over four years, $12.5 billion more than the Coalition's estimate.

The Coalition has argued that Labor's claims that indexation will cost $35 billion shows that Labor plans to tax Australians $35 billion more over ten years





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Coalition Tax Cut Spending Cuts Health Education Andrew Bragg Angus Taylor Labor Budget Inflation

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