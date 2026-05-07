Coalition Pledges Massive Public Service Cut to Save Billions for Victoria

The Victorian opposition announces a plan to rightsize the public service through a hiring freeze, targeting 22 billion dollars in savings while safeguarding frontline essential services.

The Victorian Coalition , comprising the Liberal and National parties, has unveiled a comprehensive strategy to restructure the Victorian Public Service . This plan, centered on the concept of rightsizing, seeks to implement a rigorous hiring freeze across 46 government departments.

The primary objective is to realize significant financial savings for taxpayers, estimated at approximately 22 billion dollars over the next ten years. By limiting the expansion of administrative and back-office functions, the opposition intends to curb the spiraling costs of government bureaucracy. Crucially, this initiative is paired with an Essential Services Guarantee. This guarantee ensures that the hiring freeze will not impact critical frontline roles.

Professionals such as nurses, teachers, police officers, and firefighters will remain exempt from these restrictions, reflecting a commitment to maintain and enhance the delivery of vital community services. The justification for these drastic measures lies in the perceived unchecked growth of the public sector since 2014. According to the opposition, the Victorian Public Service has expanded by 60 percent during the Labor government's tenure.

More alarming to the Coalition is the surge in executive positions, which have nearly tripled in number. This growth has led to a dramatic increase in the public sector wage bill, which rose from 18.8 billion dollars to 40.2 billion dollars. Projections indicate this figure could climb to 45.5 billion dollars by the middle of 2030. This trend is particularly concerning given that the state's net debt is forecast to hit 199.3 billion dollars in the same year.

By returning the public service to the proportion of the population it held in 2014, the opposition aims to restore fiscal discipline. The target is to reduce the full-time equivalent roles to 42,881 by July 2029 through natural attrition, eventually settling at 48,251 by the 2036-37 period. This represents a reduction of over 15,000 roles compared to current baseline projections. Opposition leader Jess Wilson has characterized this plan as a measured and responsible approach to address an unsustainable administrative swell.

She argues that while taxpayers are spending more on back-office roles, the actual outcomes for citizens have deteriorated. The goal is to shift the focus from bureaucracy to essential delivery. Shadow finance minister Bridget Vallence added that this move is supported by findings from the state Auditor-General and the Silver Review, both of which highlighted the need to manage the size of the bureaucracy to ensure the long-term economic sustainability of Victoria.

Furthermore, this announcement follows a previous pledge to cap the salaries of the state's 28 most senior bureaucrats. The proposed cap would align their pay with that of the state's top judge, who earns just under 600,000 dollars. Together, these measures represent a broader effort by the Coalition to repair the state budget and prioritize the needs of the general public over the growth of the administrative state.

The proposed shift reflects a philosophy of lean government where efficiency is prioritized over sheer size. The Coalition argues that a bloated public service creates inefficiency and slows down decision-making processes. By stripping away unnecessary layers of management and administrative overhead, the government can redirect funds toward housing, health, and community safety. This strategy is designed to appeal to voters who feel that government spending has become disconnected from the reality of service delivery on the ground.

The opposition believes that by reducing the number of full-time equivalent roles by 15,383, they can create a more agile and responsive public sector. This systemic change is not just about immediate savings but about restructuring how the state operates. The emphasis on natural attrition means that the reduction will happen gradually as employees retire or leave, rather than through immediate mass layoffs, which would be politically and socially disruptive.

By aligning the size of the VPS with previous benchmarks, the Coalition seeks to create a sustainable model that can withstand future economic shocks. This fiscal consolidation is framed as a necessary corrective to years of expansion, ensuring that the state does not fall into a debt trap that would burden future generations of Victorians





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