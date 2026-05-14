Coalition Proposes Radical Tax Overhaul and Strict Migration Limits to Win Back Voters

Angus Taylor unveils a comprehensive plan featuring inflation-indexed tax brackets, welfare restrictions for non-citizens, and immigration caps tied to housing growth.

The Australian political landscape is facing a potential seismic shift as Angus Taylor, representing the coalition of Liberal and National parties, has unveiled a sweeping set of policy proposals designed to reshape the nation's economic and social framework.

At the heart of this ambitious agenda is a generational overhaul of the tax system, aimed at restoring fairness and simplicity for the average worker. Taylor has proposed a system where tax brackets are indexed in alignment with inflation, a move intended to combat the phenomenon known as bracket creep. This occurs when inflation-driven pay rises inadvertently push employees into higher tax tiers, effectively eroding their purchasing power and increasing their tax burden without an actual increase in real wealth.

By indexing the lower two brackets—which apply to individuals earning between 18,201 and 135,000 dollars—starting from the 2028-29 financial year, the coalition estimates that workers could see an initial relief of approximately 250 dollars, growing to over 1,000 dollars by the fourth year. The top two brackets would follow suit with indexing beginning in the 2031-32 financial year.

This strategy is framed as a way to force the government to respect the hard-earned money of citizens while encouraging risk-taking and investment in the future. Furthermore, Taylor suggested a strategic approach to resource wealth, proposing that 80 percent of every dollar earned from windfall profits in the mining sector be deposited into a future generations fund, dedicated specifically to critical nation-building infrastructure projects.

Parallel to these economic adjustments, the coalition is proposing some of the most significant restrictions on immigration in the history of the country. The core of this proposal is a direct link between the number of migrants allowed into Australia and the actual capacity of the housing market to accommodate them.

Specifically, the coalition intends to cap net overseas migration—which includes both permanent residents and temporary arrivals such as international students—to a level equivalent to the number of new homes completed in the preceding year. Given that budget forecasts estimated net overseas migration at 295,000 for the current year, while only around 175,000 new homes were built in the 2024-25 period, such a policy would represent a drastic reduction in the intake of new arrivals.

Taylor argued that this approach is necessary to manage the pressures on infrastructure and housing affordability. Alongside these migration caps, the coalition plans to implement strict limitations on welfare access. In a move to save billions of dollars, benefits such as the National Disability Insurance Scheme, Jobseeker, Youth Allowance, and the Family Tax Benefit would be restricted exclusively to Australian citizens.

This policy shift marks a hard line on the provision of social safety nets, ensuring that government resources are prioritized for citizens over non-citizens. These proposals are not merely economic calculations but are deeply rooted in a strategic effort to reclaim political ground from right-wing challengers.

The surge of Pauline Hanson's One Nation party, particularly following their dominant performance in the Farrer by-election in southern New South Wales, has put immense pressure on the Liberal and National parties to adopt more populist and restrictive stances. Taylor acknowledged that the coalition has a long road ahead to regain the trust of the electorate, pleading with Australians to begin believing in their vision once again.

However, the reaction to these proposals has been sharply divided. Pauline Hanson has characterized the move as a desperate attempt by the major parties to copy her own platform, suggesting that the established two-party system is on borrowed time and that the coalition is finally recognizing the validity of her ideas. Conversely, the Greens have condemned the proposals in strong terms.

Deputy leader Mehreen Faruqi accused both the Labor government and the coalition of pandering to the politics of One Nation, describing the coalition's approach as an attempt to out-racist their opponents. Faruqi argued that migrants should be entitled to the same basic safety nets as any other resident, highlighting the ideological chasm between the Greens' focus on human rights and the coalition's focus on national priority and fiscal restriction





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