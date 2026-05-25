Coalition questions speed of charges against former Victoria Cross holder Ben Roberts Smith

A Senate hearing revealed Attorney General Michelle Rowland approved war‑crime charges against ex‑special forces member Ben Roberts Smith within two days, prompting the opposition coalition to raise concerns about a rushed prosecution and highlighting tensions between veteran respect and the rule of law.

The rapid pace of the legal process against former Victoria Cross recipient Ben Roberts Smith has become a focal point for the opposition coalition, which argues that the final stages of the case may have been hurried.

The controversy dates back to the Morrison administration, when a formal inquiry was launched to investigate alleged war crimes committed by Australian special forces in Afghanistan. That inquiry eventually led to the arrest of Roberts Smith in early April, sparking a fierce political debate about whether a man once celebrated as a war hero should be subjected to criminal prosecution.

The populist One Nation party has framed the prosecution as an attack on those who defend the nation, while other members of the coalition have taken a more measured approach, emphasizing the need for the rule of law to operate without political interference. During a Senate estimates hearing on Monday, it emerged that Attorney General Michelle Rowland gave her formal consent to the charges within two days of receiving a detailed brief of evidence from the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions.

Under Australian law, a prosecution of this nature cannot proceed without the approval of the senior law officer in the Albanese government. Rowland’s consent is largely a procedural step, guided by senior prosecutors who have spent years building what they consider a credible case against the veteran.

Officials from the Attorney General’s department confirmed that they received the request for prosecution and the accompanying brief on March thirty, forwarded the material to Rowland, and received her signed consent on April first. Roberts Smith was then taken into custody in Sydney on April seventh. The speed of these actions prompted Coalition shadow attorney general Michaelia Cash to question officials during the hearing, asking why the process appeared to be rushed.

While the coalition has not embraced the same rhetoric as One Nation, some of its senior MPs, including Opposition Leader Angus Taylor, have stressed that respect for the sacrifices of veterans must be balanced with a commitment to legal principles. Former prime minister John Howard also called for deference to Australia’s judicial system. Among the witnesses called to testify were twenty two veterans, including Liberal MP Andrew Hastie, a former special forces comrade of Roberts Smith.

Hastie became the subject of a media defence launched by Sky News host Andrew Bolt, who claimed that the reporting on the case was part of a smear campaign funded by media mogul Kerry Stokes, who had financed Roberts Smith’s earlier defamation suit. In the civil trial, the court found that Roberts Smith was involved in four unlawful killings on the balance of probabilities, a standard lower than the criminal threshold of beyond reasonable doubt that prosecutors now must meet.

The Office of Special Investigations, led by senior judge Mark Weinberg KC, oversaw the collection of evidence. Weinberg, known for his dissenting opinion in the George Pell appeal, asserted that the “fog of war” argument does not apply to any of the five war‑crime allegations facing Roberts Smith. The OSI’s rapid turnaround was explained by its concern that the veteran might inform his family of plans to travel abroad for business, a detail revealed during a bail hearing last month.

A senior prosecutor, Michael Muffett, confirmed that the charges were lodged within a very tight timeframe but cautioned against speculating on the motives behind the speed, citing operational considerations. A spokesperson for Attorney General Rowland declined further comment, noting that each matter is currently before the courts.

The episode has reignited broader discussions about how the Australian justice system handles allegations of misconduct by its armed forces and the political implications of prosecuting a figure once held in the highest esteem. The case continues to unfold as the criminal proceedings move forward, with the prosecution tasked with proving the allegations beyond reasonable doubt.

Observers note that the rapid consent and subsequent arrest may set a precedent for how future war‑crime investigations are managed, balancing the need for thorough investigative work with the pressure of public and political scrutiny. The outcome will likely influence public perception of veteran affairs, the role of the Attorney General in high‑profile prosecutions, and the broader discourse on accountability for actions taken in conflict zones





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