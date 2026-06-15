Coalition's record-low popularity shows opposition has lost touch with voters, says Pauline Hanson

Pauline Hanson says the Coalition's record-low popularity shows the opposition has lost touch with voters, while Liberal leader Angus Taylor refused to answer questions about polling numbers worse than when he ousted his predecessor Sussan Ley.

Pauline Hanson says the Coalition 's record-low popularity shows the opposition has lost touch with voters, while Liberal leader Angus Taylor refused to answer questions about polling numbers worse than when he ousted his predecessor Sussan Ley.

Hanson said on Monday the results showed the Coalition was not really understanding the way that people think. Conservative politics has been buried. We've listened too much to the ideology, the woke agenda, everything that's happening. People want change, the One Nation leader said.

Taylor, speaking at a press conference after a small business roundtable in Sydney, refused to answer questions about his party's prospects after the poll showed the Coalition slumping to a record-low primary vote of 20 per cent. Others will talk about politics and inside-the-Beltway stuff. My focus is on the outcomes for Australians, Taylor said. In that room just a moment ago, no one was talking about polls.

The election is still some way away, and polls are indicators, not votes. So that would sound sort of sanguine, maybe, coming from me, but it's really the issues that are before people are what are changing the polls, Joyce told Radio National. A preference deal with the Coalition would not mean joining the government, and One Nation wanted to axe the nation's climate change department and policies, Joyce said.

We believe the cost of that has been massive to the people most vulnerable and has de-industrialised Australia, making our whole nation weaker, Joyce said. Honestly, I'm here for the philosophical change for Australia to try and get us back on track to try and make sure we become as strong, as powerful, as quickly as possible, because we've got China breathing down our neck, Joyce told Seven.

The government is increasingly confronting One Nation head on, with Social Services Minister Tanya Plibersek appearing alongside Joyce on the campaign trail. The sort of investments we're making in healthcare, like the Tamworth Urgent Care Clinic in Barnaby's electorate, has seen more than 30,000 people, Plibersek said. We've seen millions of cheaper prescriptions in Barnaby's electorate that saved his constituents about $18 million. You've got 15,500 people who are getting a cut to their student debt in Barnaby's electorate alone.

And about 2500 have got into a home of their own because of our 5 per cent deposits, Plibersek said. I welcome you when you arrive here, but you took the money away from the Inland Rail. You are bringing massive tax increases, Tanya, Joyce replied





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