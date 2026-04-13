Coalition to Announce ICE-Style Immigration Crackdown

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor is set to announce a comprehensive immigration policy, drawing parallels to Donald Trump’s ICE mission. The policy includes a multi-agency taskforce to target over stayers, social media screening of visa applicants, and a focus on Australian values.

Opposition Leader Angus Taylor is preparing to unveil a comprehensive immigration policy, drawing parallels to former US President Donald Trump's Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) approach. This policy, scheduled to be announced during a speech to the Menzies Research Centre in Sydney, marks the initial phase of a long-awaited initiative.

The core of the plan involves the establishment of a multi-agency taskforce dedicated to targeting and deporting individuals who have overstayed their visas, specifically focusing on a backlog of 65,000 legacy cases. This taskforce will integrate key federal government agencies, including the Australian Federal Police (AFP), Border Force, and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO).

The aim is to implement real-time, risk-based visa vetting procedures, enabling authorities to identify and prevent the entry of individuals deemed a threat to Australia's national security and well-being. Furthermore, the policy proposes the integration of social media screening as a standard component of visa application assessments conducted by the Department of Home Affairs, should the Coalition secure victory in the 2028 federal election.

A preview of Taylor's speech, obtained by 7NEWS, reveals that the Coalition intends to regain support from One Nation in the polls through this pivotal address. Taylor's remarks will emphasize concerns regarding diminished immigration standards, alleging that Australia's borders have been compromised, attracting migrants with transactional and even subversive intentions. He is expected to assert that these individuals are not motivated by a desire to contribute to Australia's advancement, but rather to exploit its generosity for personal gain.

The Opposition's immigration plan also proposes making adherence to an Australian Values Statement a mandatory condition for visa holders. Failure to comply with these values will result in visa refusal or cancellation. During his speech, Taylor will reference his great-grandfather, William Hudson, who played a role in assisting migrants during the construction of the Snowy Mountains Hydro Scheme.

Taylor is set to highlight Australia's historical tradition of welcoming migrants from around the world, emphasizing the contributions of those who have integrated into Australian society, worked diligently, established families, contributed to nation-building, and become loyal citizens. He will express his commitment to preserving the values that underpin Australia's immigration program. However, Taylor will suggest that recent shifts in immigration practices, including elevated immigration numbers and diminished standards, necessitate a reassessment of current policies.

The plan also incorporates measures to curb unauthorized migration, with the aim of 'shutting the door'. This includes the establishment of a Safe Country List, the reintroduction of Temporary Protection Visas, a reduction in taxpayer funding for legal aid appeals related to visa cancellations, and increased financial support for law enforcement agencies to remove unlawful non-citizens who have exhausted all legal avenues but remain in Australia.

During his address, Taylor is poised to criticize the Prime Minister, citing concerns about the current government's immigration policies. He is expected to condemn the Labor government for what he will describe as a surge in migration, with a record 1.4 million individuals arriving within a span of just three and a half years. Taylor will likely argue that this influx has placed excessive strain on the housing market, infrastructure, and essential services, subsequently diminishing the quality of life for Australians.

He is also expected to accuse the Labor government of embracing the same 'big government' approach that has allegedly damaged economies and negatively impacted populations elsewhere. The Opposition has stated that it will refrain from releasing a specific net migration target until closer to the 2028 Federal Election. The current Labor government has set an annual net overseas migration target of 225,000 for the coming years.

However, the latest figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) for 2024/25 indicate a net overseas migration number of 306,000.





7NewsMelbourne / 🏆 18. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Immigration Angus Taylor Coalition Visa Deportation

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Coalition backs crackdown on NDIS providers as Butler prepares to reveal savings planHealth and Disability Minister Mark Butler will use a keynote speech next week to reveal Labor’s plans for slowing down growth in the $50 billion National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Read more »

Coalition backs crackdown on NDIS providers as Butler prepares to reveal savings planHealth and Disability Minister Mark Butler will use a keynote speech next week to reveal Labor’s plans for slowing down growth in the $50 billion National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Read more »

Coalition backs crackdown on NDIS providers as Butler prepares to reveal savings planHealth and Disability Minister Mark Butler will use a keynote speech next week to reveal Labor’s plans for slowing down growth in the $50 billion National Disability Insurance Scheme.

Read more »

Coalition Unveils First Part of Immigration Policy: Social Media Screening and Deportation PlansOpposition Leader Angus Taylor will release the initial elements of the Coalition's immigration policy, focusing on social media screening of visa applicants and plans to deport those who breach Australian values. The policy includes an 'Enhanced Screening Coordination Centre' and a requirement for visa applicants to provide social media account details. It also reinforces a commitment to Australian values.

Read more »

Coalition Promises Crackdown on Immigration with New Funding and Social Media VettingAngus Taylor announces new immigration policies, including increased funding for deportations and social media vetting of visa applicants, as the Coalition addresses concerns about immigration and integration, mirroring policies similar to those of Donald Trump.

Read more »

Tourists to Australia would have social media accounts vetted under Trumpian Coalition planIn hardline rhetoric, leader Angus Taylor also says ‘many’ prospective migrants would be a ‘net drain’ on the country

Read more »