Victorian Coalition to Preference One Nation Ahead of Labor in State Election

Opposition Leader Jess Wilson has confirmed the Liberals and Nationals will preference One Nation ahead of Labor at this month's Victorian state election, with exceptions for candidates holding offensive views.

The Liberals and Nationals will preference One Nation ahead of Labor at this month's Victorian state election, Opposition Leader Jess Wilson has confirmed. Exceptions will be made in cases where candidates hold offensive views.

The announcement was made at a press conference on Tuesday morning. Wilson said the how-to-vote cards for Coalition candidates would instruct voters to put Labor, the Greens and the Victorian Socialists at the bottom of their ballot papers. All other parties would be placed above that group. The decision echoes the Coalition's position from 2022.

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The strategy will capitalise on anti-Labor sentiment across much of the state. However, it may spark a backlash in some metropolitan or culturally diverse electorates where Pauline Hanson's party is unpopular. Wilson explained the rationale behind the move. She said the only way to change the government is for a number one next to the Liberals and Nationals.

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Coalition Set to Preference One Nation

Regarding the how-to-vote cards, she said the decision has been made to put Labor, the Greens and the Socialists at the bottom of the ticket, with all other parties above that. Wilson added that although their default position was to preference One Nation ahead of Labor, decisions would be made on a case-by-case basis. A One Nation candidate could be preferenced lower. She noted there are more than 700 candidates at this election.

The party is doing its work at the moment around due diligence to the best of our ability, she said. In those cases, decisions will be made dependent on the candidates within each electorate. The decision will bolster Labor's attack on the Coalition, which it has tried to link with One Nation. Labor has repeatedly argued that Wilson will form a coalition with Hanson's party to govern.

Wilson has ruled out any formal deals. Polling suggests the Coalition may be able to form minority government. The Coalition revealed in April that the Liberals would preference One Nation ahead of Labor, although final decisions were to be made on a seat-by-seat basis. At the Nepean byelection in May, the Liberals preferenced One Nation in the third spot on the ballot paper, after only Peter Angelico of the Libertarian Party.

Past Election Preference Deals

Angelico has since defected to One Nation. Labor did not stand a candidate at the byelection. In 2022, in seats where One Nation had candidates, the Liberals preferenced them ahead of Labor. Labor preferenced the Liberals and Nationals ahead of One Nation.