Over 150 child safety groups demand that Amazon and eBay halt sales of AI toys, citing severe privacy risks and inappropriate content affecting children under 13.

A global coalition of more than 150 child safety organizations and experts spanning six continents has issued an urgent call for Amazon and eBay to immediately cease the sale of artificial intelligence-enabled toys. This coordinated intervention targets the upcoming holiday shopping season, specifically urging retailers to halt distribution until rigorous safety standards are proven. The letter was addressed directly to Andy Jassy, president of Amazon, and Jamie Iannone, president of eBay, demanding both an immediate sales ban and full refunds for customers who have already purchased these devices.

The Precautionary Principle for Child Safety

The core argument advanced by the coalition relies heavily on the precautionary principle, which asserts that products should demonstrate safety before reaching consumers rather than being withdrawn only after harm occurs. Advocates argue that the current market landscape allows cheap, untested devices to flood shelves while posing significant documented risks to young users. They emphasize that the absence of comprehensive safety data makes the continued availability of these products unacceptable during the peak gift-giving period.

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The coalition points out that several AI toys are marketed toward children as young as three years old, a demographic that starkly contradicts the age restrictions of the underlying technology. For instance, one plush bunny toy was listed for ages three and older while connecting to ChatGPT, a platform that explicitly requires users to be 13 or older. This discrepancy highlights a fundamental failure in current retail filtering mechanisms and age verification protocols.

Documented Privacy Violations and Inappropriate Content

Specific instances of negligence have been documented by testing groups, revealing severe privacy violations and inappropriate content generation. The UK group Alliance 4 Children reported that one listed toy was removed from Amazon's platform but reappeared within 48 hours under a different retailer. This pattern suggests that removing individual listings is an ineffective strategy when the underlying inventory remains available through alternate vendors.

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Further testing conducted by the United States Public Interest Research Group in late October revealed that most reviewed AI toys were too faulty for market release. Their investigation found significant privacy issues, including one toy that unexpectedly captured photos of testers without explicit consent. Additionally, these devices responded inappropriately to questions from children, raising concerns about exposure to harmful or sexually explicit material.

Emotional Manipulation and Lack of Developmental Benefit

Beyond immediate privacy risks, the emotional impact of these devices on developing minds is a major concern for researchers and advocates. A study conducted in March 2026 by the University of Cambridge for the Childhood Trust found that young children form genuine emotional bonds with AI toys. Crucially, the study found no evidence of developmental benefits, undermining the marketing claims that these devices aid in emotional growth.

The letter notes that nearly 30 AI-enabled toys were available on Amazon's UK website in late October, with approximately 50 listings recently found on Amazon in the US. Several products were advertised with features such as cloning family members' voices and providing emotional growth tracking. Critics argue that these features exploit children's vulnerabilities rather than supporting their healthy development.

Government Review and Corporate Responses

Political pressure is mounting alongside consumer advocacy. A letter signed by 52 MPs and peers was handed in at No 10 on Friday, calling for Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds to restrict AI toy sales. The letter urges the Office for Product Safety and Standards to issue public alerts regarding the risks before Christmas. The government launched a review into toy safety regulations in July, with calls for evidence closing on October 6, indicating an ongoing assessment of emerging AI risks.

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Amazon and eBay have responded with statements affirming their commitment to safety while defending their current operational frameworks. Amazon stated it removes named products in question and supports industry guardrails, while eBay emphasized its continuous policy evaluation and compliance with laws. However, advocates remain skeptical, citing the rapid return of unsafe toys to platforms and the sheer volume of available products as evidence that voluntary measures are insufficient.

The urgency of the situation is underscored by the proximity of the Christmas holiday, a critical sales period for retailers. Advocates warn that without immediate government intervention and corporate action, children will continue to be exposed to unproven technology with potentially severe psychological and privacy consequences. The demand for refunds and a total sales ban remains the central position of the coalition until independent verification of safety is achieved.

As the investigation into toy safety regulations continues, the conflict between rapid technological innovation and established child protection standards has intensified. The coalition's letter serves as a formal challenge to both major retailers and government bodies to prioritize child welfare over commercial interests. The coming weeks will determine whether regulatory bodies can implement effective safeguards or if further harm will occur before meaningful changes are enacted.