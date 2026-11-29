Federal Liberal leaders target inflation and economic competence as key to defeating Labor in 2028, drawing direct lessons from the Victorian state election results and internal unity.

Coalition figures across Australia are urging federal leaders to replicate the disciplined and unified strategy employed by the Victorian Liberal Party following their decisive victory in the state election. Shadow Treasurer Tim Wilson and former federal treasurer Angus Taylor emphasized that the party must maintain a relentless focus on voter concerns regarding the cost of living and economic competence to challenge the Albanese government in the 2028 federal election.

Economic Competence as Primary Electoral Strategy

The core of the Coalition's proposed federal playbook relies on highlighting the perceived failures of Labor to manage inflation and unemployment effectively. Tim Wilson argued that voters are seeking leaders who can deliver on promises and restore hope, noting that the Victorian Labor government was viewed as corrupt and incapable of governing the state. This perspective frames the upcoming federal battle around the need for clear, competent messaging that resonates with Australians facing financial hardship.

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Deputy Liberal Leader Jane Hume added that voters are angry at federal Labor's policies, including changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax discounts. She stated that these measures, combined with high inflation, have caused Australians' standard of living to decline, leading them to take their frustration out at the ballot box. The Coalition aims to leverage this anger by positioning itself as the only viable alternative to restore economic stability.

Internal Unity and Leadership Discipline

James Paterson, the Victorian Liberal senator who helped resolve years of internal conflict within the party, praised the unity and focus that contributed to their success. He noted that the party reduced Labor to just seven seats, placing them behind the Greens who held eight seats. Paterson insisted that the federal Coalition must bring the same level of discipline and focus to national politics to succeed.

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Paterson defended Wilson's pledge to offer multi-decade leases for Melbourne's sewage treatment plants, clarifying that this was not privatization. He also addressed questions about potential privatization of federal assets like the National Broadband Network, Snowy Hydro, or Australia Post by stating he had not discussed these options with colleagues. He committed to being upfront and honest with the Australian people regarding such significant policy decisions.

Countering Conservative Fragmentation and External Influences

A significant challenge for the Coalition is convincing voters to support the Liberal and National parties over conservative forces like Pauline Hanson's One Nation. Paterson asserted that only the Coalition can effectively remove a bad Labor government, citing the recent election as proof of this necessity. The party aims to consolidate the right-of-center vote to prevent fragmentation that could benefit Labor or other parties.

Conservative campaign group Turning Point Australia claimed credit for the Victorian result, attributing Wilson's victory to preferences from One Nation supporters. The group indicated that Pauline Hanson's candidates would remain a force in the upper house and promised to extend their influence to New South Wales ahead of its state election in March. This highlights the ongoing tension between the main conservative party and smaller right-wing groups.

Political Analysis and Future Implications

Respected pollster Kos Samaras has called on the federal national secretary to closely study the Victorian Liberal playbook to inform federal strategy. The party's success is seen as a model for overcoming poor polling and winning elections by maintaining a disciplined focus on voter priorities. This advice underscores the importance of internal organization and strategic clarity in navigating the current political landscape.

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Sydney University political scientist Luke Mansillo warned that Labor faces threats federally and in New South Wales due to a collapse in the traditional two-party system. He attributed this shift partly to changes in the Australian economy since the 1980s, which have left a gap in coherent centrist explanations for average citizens. Mansillo noted that Labor cannot ignore its heartland when winning by such thin margins, emphasizing the fragile nature of their current political standing.