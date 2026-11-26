The Victorian Coalition has released costed election policies that would lease Melbourne Water's sewage treatment plants, cut level crossing removals, delay free kindergarten expansion and lower net debt by $20 billion over four years.

The Victorian Coalition has released its costed election policies two days before the November 28 state election, with the Parliamentary Budget Office finding the plan would lower net debt by $20 billion over four years, to $176 billion.

Coalition Asset Recycling Plan Explained

Opposition Leader Jess Wilson, who is also shadow treasurer, defended the late release, saying it was a matter for Victorians how they vote with the information they have at the time. More than 1.6 million Victorians have already voted. The centrepiece is an asset recycling program that would lease Melbourne Water's Eastern and Western sewage treatment plants, which process the vast majority of Melbourne's sewage. The plan would add $13.63 billion to state coffers by 2030-31, including land sales.

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Wilson said the decision would reduce Victoria's debt and cut interest payments that cannibalise the state budget. She rejected that a long-term lease amounted to privatisation, after saying in August she would not touch Melbourne Water. Labor has previously looked at privatising the assets. The Coalition would sell state-owned land to developers and sell renewable energy assets held by the State Electricity Commission, which was recently revived by the Labor government, expecting about $1 billion.

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The air rights between Richmond train station and the MCG would be sold on condition the station was revitalised. The Coalition would also draw down $5.734 billion from unallocated contingency funding set aside for unexpected costs, and find $1.23 billion in reprioritising several planned level crossing removals. Wilson revealed a Coalition government would not expand free kindergarten to 30 hours a week for four-year-olds, up from 15 hours, as is existing Labor policy.

Wilson Cancels Level Crossing Projects

She said free kinder would be guaranteed in a responsible and disciplined fashion by making the scheme sustainable. The Coalition had looked at allowing providers to charge a gap fee under the free kinder model, but Wilson ruled that out on Thursday. If elected, Wilson said her government would cancel level crossing removals in Yarraville, Spotswood, and all those along the Upfield line in Brunswick and Parkville. Removals in Seaford would be delayed beyond 2030.

Yarraville and Spotswood are already contracted, which Wilson said would cost $90 million to break, ultimately saving $2.127 billion, of which $1.2 billion is within the forward estimates. Wilson weakened her commitment to reach a cash surplus by 2032, clarifying this was the 2033 financial year. She has relied on a plan to reduce the Victorian Public Service through attrition, estimated to save $5.69 billion by 2030-31, to help reach that goal.

Nationals leader Danny O'Brien said the Transport Accident Commission scheme was over-funded, which would be re-invested in road maintenance. Wilson had been under pressure to explain how she would reduce debt while promising to spend more than Labor and cutting taxes. The PBO costings said expenditure under the Coalition would reduce by $3.246 billion over four years, while revenue would reduce by $590.9 million.

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Labor Criticises Coalition Costings

Wilson insisted that pausing and reviewing the $35 billion SRL East rail line between Cheltenham and Box Hill would not affect the budget, given she said she would continue work on all existing contracts. We do not know the contracts for the SRL, she said. The Coalition would also sell the air rights to the Richmond station precinct. Labor was highly critical of the plans while releasing its own costings, particularly the sewerage system proposal.

To dump this out two days before the election shows a level of cynicism that means she does not deserve to be premier, Treasurer Colin Brooks said. You cannot mislead people this way and expect to be elected premier. Victorian Greens leader Ellen Sandell said the Liberals' plan to partly privatise the sewerage system frankly stinks. It will be a disaster and lead to skyrocketing bills just like it did in the UK, she said.