Martha Cove residents face $541,000 light upgrade bill

Residents of Martha Cove in Safety Beach are disputing a $541,000 charge from the Victorian Department of Transport and Planning to upgrade lights in a public underpass. The owners corporation argues the cost is unfair and lacks transparency.

Residents of Martha Cove, a waterfront development in Safety Beach on the Mornington Peninsula, are in a dispute with the Victorian Department of Transport and Planning over a combined $541,000 charge to update lights in a public underpass.

The project is due to begin this month. The development is home to about 3000 people living in apartments to luxury villas. Collectively, they fund maintenance of boardwalks, underpass lifts, harbour dredging and other features even though the public has right of access. Martha Cove Owners Corporation chairman Neil Pope, a former Victorian Labor government minister, said a dated agreement between the developer, Mornington Peninsula Shire and the department had saddled residents with the cost of maintaining public infrastructure.

Also read Martha Cove Residents Dispute Department Over Underpass Lighting Costs

He called it an issue of fairness, accountability and the proper use of property owners money. Construction began in 2004 and was built progressively. The area now has more than 1800 dwellings and about 830 marina berths for boats. Pope said residents understood they faced additional costs for their waterfront lifestyle.

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Past Infrastructure Costs for Residents

Last year, residents spent a combined $450,000 on underpass lifts, which are open to the public, and replaced a 2.3-kilometre timber boardwalk with fibreglass resin polymer after it became slippery and dangerous. Pope said it was outrageous the department wanted residents to fund the upgrade of 50 lights in an 80-metre stretch of underpass, replacing sodium vapour and fluorescent lights with LED. We accept that we have to look after the marina, he said.

But it just makes it darn hard when we have to budget for stuff we do not believe we should have to pay the full amount for. Pope served as the state MP for Monbulk from 1982 to 1992. Under the Cain and Kirner governments, he was minister for labour, minister for school education and minister for youth affairs. Now he is frustrated with the bureaucracy on his side of politics.

He said the department had failed to adequately explain how it reached $541,000 and had not provided design documents. He also expressed concern about potentially enormous future costs of maintaining the underpass. Under a section 173 agreement, which sets out long-term obligations for property owners, residents must fund maintenance and replacements. Residents contribute to a sinking fund covering infrastructure and maintenance, and the department can access that fund.

Legal Agreement and Funding Responsibilities

Pope said residents could not stop the department from extracting the money. A spokesperson for the Department of Transport and Planning said it was working closely with the owners corporation to ensure the underpass was maintained in accordance with safety standards. As a privately funded development, the owners corporation is responsible for the ongoing operation and maintenance of the Martha Cove underpass, the spokesperson said.

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The department said the underpass was built in 2005 to facilitate the lowering of Marina Drive beneath the entrance channel to Martha Cove Marina. It said the light replacement program addressed performance and reliability issues and complied with its procurement policy. The department also said it had provided briefings and shared information with residents since the project development phase began two years ago.

Local MP Criticises Department Costs

Liberal MP Anthony Marsh, whose seat of Nepean covers the marina, lashed the department's handling of the project. That is a significant cost on local households, especially during a cost-of-living crisis, Marsh said in a speech to Victorian parliament in September. Marsh said the owners corporation supported replacing ageing lights but did not accept the extraordinary bill without proper scrutiny of the project's scope and costs.

Martha Cove residents should not be left carrying an unreasonable and avoidable financial burden, he said.