A Geelong passenger paid $196 to Emirates for preferred seats on a Qantas codeshare flight, lost the seats after schedule changes, and spent weeks seeking a refund and rebooking.

A Qantas codeshare passenger lost the preferred seat she paid for when Emirates changed its flight schedule and her booking was moved, highlighting how airlines can pass responsibility to each other when codeshare trips go wrong.

Geelong resident Anita Ekberg booked Emirates flights through Qantas, but paid $196 in preferred seat selection fees directly to Emirates. After a second flight change, the prepaid seat was not carried over to the new booking. Neither airline initially seemed willing to help. At check-in she received only a standard seat, not the type she had paid for.

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She had paid extra to secure a spot in a cosy pair, but missed out and received no instant compensation. Ekberg said she eventually received a refund from Emirates after asking several times. She also claims she made 14 separate calls to Qantas to get the ticket sorted. Qantas eventually offered her a premium economy upgrade as a goodwill gesture, but Ekberg says that upgrade never materialised.

Airlines Share Codeshare Responsibility

The case shows whose problem it is when codeshare arrangements go wrong. In Ekberg's case Qantas must rebook her Emirates flights because it issued the Qantas ticket, even when Emirates causes the change. If the change happens at very short notice, when the flight is under airport control, generally once check-in has opened, it becomes Emirates' problem. Emirates' own seating fees remain Emirates' direct responsibility.

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Codeshares are common. Airlines encourage travellers to book them, where a passenger holds one airline's flight number but travels with a different airline, such as a Qantas QF code on an Emirates flight. Codeshares can promise perks such as extra points and status credits, but they also bring complexity. Disruptions can trigger finger-pointing between airlines to get an issue resolved.

Oh, it is their ticket, is a common retort by the operating airline. But you are not flying with us, is another, from the airline that issued the booking. Ekberg explained why she booked the codeshare. I was trying to build status credits with Qantas, but I was also looking at a great price that achieved both status and points with my preferred carrier, Qantas, she said.

The terms of the Qantas Emirates partnership only grant status credits on QF codeshare flights, though points can be earned too. Travelling on Emirates' own EK flight numbers delivers points alone. That matters because status credits move travellers up the ladder to Silver, Gold and Platinum. Book the wrong flight number and you could travel every day of the year and never even scrape Silver.

Seat Selection Complications Arise

Codeshare flights can be great for frequent flyer accruals, but some partnerships make seat selection problematic. Often, travellers must contact the airline they booked with to get a separate reservation code for the operating airline before selecting seats. Sometimes even that does not work. Some codeshare bookings do not offer full seat selection because the airline selling the codeshare has pre-purchased specific seats in the cabin and is on-selling only those exact spots.

Other codeshares do not have this restriction, but travellers will not know until they see the seat map. The flight number can also affect access to perks such as complimentary chauffeur-driven transfers. Book a QF codeshare on Emirates in business class or first class and you will get status credits, but miss out on Emirates' free limousine service.

On a long layover in Dubai, a codeshare flight misses out on the hotel room and meal inclusions that come free through Dubai Connect, because that is only available on Emirates' own tickets. Codeshare flights are often priced differently compared with booking the same journey directly with the airline doing the flying. Sometimes this leads to a bargain, but it is common for codeshares to carry a higher price tag.

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Codeshare Prices Vary Widely

Travellers who specifically seek codeshare flights, particularly where the whole journey is a codeshare rather than just a connecting sector, often have frequent flyer status in mind and are motivated by status credits. A flight to Singapore booked through Singapore Airlines in mid-February 2027 had lead-in airfares of $1129 for standard SQ flight numbers on the dates searched. The exact same flights booked as Virgin Australia codeshares with VA flight numbers almost tripled to $2890.

Fare differences are not always that vast, but it is worth shopping around. It gets more challenging for those chasing Velocity status because Velocity now requires that at least 50 per cent of the status credits needed for each tier level must come directly from VA flight numbers.

Those who primarily book travel on Velocity's partner airlines can no longer earn or retain Velocity status without a good chunk of those credits coming on VA codeshares, or with other Virgin Australia flights added to the mix. On the upside, codeshare flights allow airlines to sell tickets to destinations they do not serve with their own aircraft.

For travellers, this creates consistency with baggage limits between different sectors of a journey and usually the assurance that bags can be tagged between connecting flights. Booking the code of a full-service airline on a low-cost carrier flight can also bypass some usual rules and restrictions.

Codeshare Perks and Access Benefits

For instance, Qantas codeshares on Jetstar international routes include checked baggage, free standard seat selection and an inflight meal or voucher. Codeshare bookings can also help or hinder lounge access. When flying internationally with Jetstar, Qantas Club members and Gold and Platinum frequent flyers get lounge access if booked on a Qantas codeshare, but not with Jetstar directly on a JQ flight number. Lounge access is not always guaranteed on a codeshare.

A LATAM flight from Australia is one example where the arrangement can affect what frequent flyers receive.