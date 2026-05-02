Cody Ramsey's Inspiring NRL Comeback After Battling Ulcerative Colitis

Roosters player Cody Ramsey made a triumphant return to the NRL after a four-year battle with ulcerative colitis, a career-threatening illness. His story is one of incredible resilience, determination, and the power of support from both the Roosters and his former club, the Dragons.

Cody Ramsey 's return to the NRL for the Roosters after a four-year absence, stemming from a debilitating battle with ulcerative colitis , is being hailed as a remarkable achievement.

Ramsey, who last played for the Dragons in 2022, made a significant impact off the bench in Round 9 against the Broncos, running for 77 metres, busting a tackle, and making three tackles in the Roosters' 38-24 victory. His comeback is particularly poignant given the severity of his condition, with medical professionals initially suggesting his career was over.

Ramsey underwent a complete removal of his large bowel due to the disease, requiring a stoma for six months followed by a reversal procedure. This necessitated a painstaking process of reintroducing foods to his system, carefully balancing his diet and hydration, and managing his health without relying on medication. Roosters coach Trent Robinson highlighted Ramsey's positive influence on the team since joining in November, praising his energy, dedication to improvement, and unwavering spirit.

Robinson expressed regret that Ramsey's debut wasn't preceded by a traditional preparation period but emphasized the club's intention to celebrate his achievement. Ramsey himself expressed immense gratitude to both the Roosters and the Dragons for their support throughout his ordeal. He specifically credited the Roosters' immediate attention to his dietary needs, which he said transformed his life within a week. He also acknowledged the Dragons' prior contributions to his development and well-being.

Ramsey's journey involved rebuilding his body from a weight of 77 kilograms to 86 kilograms, focusing on confidence and self-belief fostered by the Roosters' supportive environment. Ramsey candidly described the brutal reality of his diagnosis – a severely inflamed and damaged bowel requiring complete removal. He detailed the challenges of living with a stoma and the arduous process of reintroducing food, emphasizing the delicate balance required for his digestive system to function.

Despite the grim prognosis, Ramsey refused to accept the limitations imposed by medical opinion, driven by an unwavering determination to return to the field. He acknowledged the prevalence of ulcerative colitis, affecting 1 in 100 people, but underscored the irreversible nature of his condition in 2022 and the significant hurdles he faced. His story is a testament to resilience, the power of belief, and the transformative impact of a supportive team environment.

The emotional impact of his return was evident, with Ramsey visibly moved as he thanked those who helped him overcome seemingly insurmountable obstacles





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