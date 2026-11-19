Carlton secured father-son prospect Cody Walker with the No.3 pick after matching Richmond's bid, while new AFL rules cost Brisbane academy player Caylen Murray.

Carlton has secured father-son prospect Cody Walker with the No.3 pick in the AFL draft after matching Richmond's bid on Thursday night at Marvel Stadium.

The 18-year-old officially became a Blue when the club matched the Tigers' bid, ending fears under the AFL's new rules that he might not reach his father's old club. Walker's father Andrew, a 202-game former Carlton player who condemned the change to father-son rules, and mother Kylie were in attendance to celebrate the milestone moment. It is so surreal, Walker said. It is everything I have ever wanted to be, coming up as a junior footballer.

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To go to a team that I supported, and also the team that my dad played for, is pretty special. Walker spoke 16 months after he nominated as a father-son candidate. He graduated from school last year and relocated to Melbourne soon after to train regularly with Carlton. The teenage midfielder is likened to Patrick Dangerfield for his power and burst out of stoppages.

He joins a new era at the Blues under Josh Fraser, who won the coaching job after guiding Carlton back from a 1-8 record to the finals as a caretaker after replacing Michael Voss. Carlton football boss Chris Davies said the club believes Walker is a player of high talent who complements the people already at the club.

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Brisbane Miss Out On Caylen Murray

However, the same new rules that allowed Walker to reach Carlton cost Brisbane dearly in the shock of night one. Sydney placed a successful bid on Lions academy dasher Caylen Murray at No.9. Blindsided Brisbane, who had hoped a bid would not come for several more picks, were unable to conjure up the draft points required to match. The rules were announced in April to make it tougher for clubs, particularly higher-performing ones, to match father-son and academy bids.

Brisbane making another grand final ended up being the deciding factor in them missing out on Murray because they had to pay a 20 per cent loading on the Murray bid. Murray, from the Maroochydore Roos, said he did not realise Sydney were that keen. I was a bit shocked at the start, but now it is sunk in that I am a Sydney Swans player, and I am stoked, he said.

There were four bids on club-tied prospects in the opening nine selections, starting with Port Adelaide matching Essendon's bid at No.1 on their next-generation academy prodigy and supersized utility Dougie Cochrane. Cochrane was delighted to join his father Stuart's old club. Cochrane did not qualify to be a father-son draftee because Stuart played only 54 of his games for the Power, but his Indigenous background made him a late addition to the club's NGA and rubber-stamped him to Alberton.

The Bombers pivoted to big-bodied midfielder Ethan Drever before using their second pick of the night, No.17, on his GWV Rebels teammate Archie Elliott, who was visibly shocked to be selected. Elliott had to quickly switch into a Rebels polo to walk on stage with. Essendon's bid on Cochrane triggered a start-of-second-round compensation pick, not only for them, but also the Tigers and Eagles, as part of rules for bottom-five clubs that have their first selections pushed back.

Indigenous Players Dominating Draft

Other key adjustments included ladder-related loadings and discounts on draft points, which descend in value from the top pick, depending on where clubs finished in the preceding season, and being able to match bids with a maximum of two selections. Murray was one of four Indigenous players selected in the first round, alongside Cochrane, Walker and Toby Krasna, who Adelaide picked at No.14.

The Swans draft twist delivered an unexpected win for St Kilda, who secured Sandringham Dragons teammates Gus Teixeira, a powerful midfielder-forward, and Tyson Bradley, a key defender, with their two first-round selections. Saints recruiter Simon Dalrymple, who formerly worked at Sydney, revealed they rated both players in the top seven of the draft. It is an unbelievable and unexpected result. I have never seen it.

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I have been going 18 years to have a night like that, Dalrymple said. To get the dynamic mid and the key defender, and both in the bayside region, was an unbelievable result. Thanks to my mate at the Swans, Chris Keane, numbers man. That opened it up.

Carlton began the draft with picks 13 and 18, enough to match any bid on Walker outside the opening two selections, including the ability to go into points deficit at next year's draft, which will include Tasmania for the first time. A pre-draft trade agreed with Adelaide went through once Walker made it past Essendon's selections, where Carlton sent picks 13 and 58 to the Crows for selections 15, 35 and 53.

Adelaide Snare Toby Krasna

That deal still left the Blues with enough points to match any Walker bid, while adding an extra second-round choice and moving up five places later in the draft. For Adelaide, the benefit was getting ahead of Melbourne's second selection in the first round to snare Northern Knights winger Krasna.

Carlton also matched a bid on a father-son prospect at No.3 last year, key defender Harry Dean, who made an instant impact to finish runner-up in the Rising Star award behind another young Blue, ball magnet Jagga Smith. Richmond's consolation prize after missing out on Walker was Sandringham forward Arki Butler, who is compared to Tom Papley and considered one of the most gifted players in this year's class.

The Tigers also caused a ripple in the draft when they chose athletic ruckman Harry Van Hattum over Teixeira with their second selection, No.8. It was close, and it was close between a number of players, Tigers national recruiting manager Rhy Gieschen said.

There was a little bit of tinkering with our order, based on what we knew other clubs were doing, and we did have some really serious conversations about it, but ultimately, we found Harry really hard to pass up on. Davies added his thoughts on Walker.

I think Cody complements the people we have got, so not only is he a good player, but he is going to come into a team where the people around him could complement him as well, Davies said. We think he is a player of high talent.