Coldest Conditions of the Season to Hit Southeastern Australia

A strong cold front is set to bring icy air, damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and snow to southeastern Australia, with the coldest temperatures of the year expected.

A significant cold front is poised to sweep across southeastern Australia , bringing the coldest conditions of the season thus far. This system, arriving tomorrow and intensifying through Thursday, will usher in icy air and a period of widespread wintry weather.

The front has already impacted large portions of New South Wales and Victoria, delivering substantial rainfall, particularly in alpine regions. Thredbo Top Station experienced its wettest May day on record with 106mm of rain falling in a single 24-hour period on Sunday. Cabramurra and Forbes also recorded significant rainfall totals. Showers continue to affect eastern areas, including Sydney, as the cool change approaches.

The approaching cold air mass will deepen from Thursday, leading to snowfall across alpine areas and potentially extending to the tablelands. While Sydney is expected to avoid the most extreme temperatures, a high of only 18 degrees Celsius is forecast for Thursday. Further south, Mount Hotham in Victoria received over 80mm of rain in 24 hours, with Harrietville and Mount Buffalo also experiencing considerable precipitation.

Central and western districts have also seen significant rainfall, with several locations reporting their highest May daily totals in years. Melbourne, which has enjoyed a prolonged spell of mild weather, exceeding 20 degrees Celsius on most days over the past two weeks, is also bracing for the change. The impact of this front extends beyond New South Wales and Victoria.

Tasmania has already experienced several snowfall events this autumn, and this system is expected to deliver another round of wintry conditions. The front will bring a combination of showers, small hail, and strong winds as it moves across the southeast. Snow is predicted to fall to altitudes as low as 900 metres, with potential accumulations of up to 20cm in alpine resorts across both Victoria and New South Wales.

While these snowfalls are not expected to be long-lasting, easing before the official start of the ski season in early June, they represent the most substantial cold outbreak of the year to date. Northern parts of the affected states were already impacted by weekend rainfall, and the return of colder temperatures is imminent as the stronger front progresses.

The predicted mean sea level pressure and precipitable water, as indicated by the ECMWF model for southeastern Australia at 4am on Friday, May 8th, further illustrate the intensity and scope of this weather system. The combination of increased precipitation and decreasing temperatures will create challenging conditions for outdoor activities and potentially impact agricultural areas. The lingering effects of this front are expected to extend into the weekend, with showers, strong winds, and colder temperatures persisting.

Residents are advised to prepare for these conditions by ensuring adequate heating, securing outdoor items, and exercising caution when travelling. The forecast suggests that while the initial intensity of the front will subside, the cooler temperatures will remain for several days. This cold snap serves as a reminder of the approaching winter season and the potential for severe weather events. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely and will provide updates as needed.

The widespread rainfall has already saturated many areas, increasing the risk of localized flooding and landslides. Drivers are urged to exercise extreme caution on roads, particularly in mountainous regions, and to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of heavy rainfall or snowfall. The current weather pattern represents a significant departure from the mild conditions experienced in recent weeks and underscores the variability of Australia’s climate.

This system is shaping up to be the strongest cold outbreak so far this year, impacting a wide geographical area and requiring preparedness from communities across southeastern Australia





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Cold Front Snow Rainfall Icy Air Weather Australia New South Wales Victoria Tasmania Winter Cold Snap Alpine Tablelands Severe Weather

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