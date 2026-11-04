Cole Anthony Under Investigation for Conduct Issues at Melbourne United

Basketball Australia and the NBL are reviewing Cole Anthony's conduct following controversial outbursts. Andrew Gaze warns that the distractions harm his performance and the team's focus at Melbourne United.

Basketball Australia and the National Basketball League are currently investigating the on-court conduct of American guard Cole Anthony. The scrutiny follows a pattern of visible frustration directed at officials and media personnel during recent matches for Melbourne United. Australian basketball icon Andrew Gaze has publicly stated that these emotional outbursts are becoming a significant distraction for both the player and his club.

The Investigation Into Recent Conduct

Authorities are reviewing whether Anthony breached the league's Code of Conduct through his recent behavior. The investigation focuses specifically on incidents that occurred during Melbourne United's victory over the New Zealand Breakers. During a third-quarter timeout in that game, footage captured the guard venting intense frustration toward league officials on camera. This event marked the latest in a series of conflicts involving the former NBA player since he joined the Australian league.

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Details Of The New Zealand Breakers Incident

The controversy escalated further when Anthony approached the commentary bench after the game concluded. He allegedly yelled the phrase "Eight versus five" at the media crew, suggesting that the officiating team was biased in favor of the New Zealand Breakers. This accusation appeared to follow an earlier technical foul called against him just minutes into the opening quarter. The incident highlights a growing tension between the guard and the league's officiating standards.

Statistics Contradict Bias Claims

Official game statistics directly contradict Anthony's claims of unfair treatment during the match against the Breakers. Melbourne United was actually called for thirty-three fouls, while New Zealand committed thirty-two. Furthermore, Melbourne attempted five more free throws than their opponents during the contest. These numbers suggest that the officiating was balanced, yet the guard continued to express deep dissatisfaction with the calls throughout the evening.

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Andrew Gaze Warns Of Distractions

Andrew Gaze, a legendary figure in Australian basketball, has weighed in on the situation with concern. He emphasized that while competitive personalities often struggle with emotional control, the current level of outbursts is problematic. Gaze noted that constantly managing a star player's temper creates unnecessary distractions for the entire Melbourne United roster. He believes that even a small reduction in extreme behaviors would significantly improve the team's environment.

Code Of Conduct Violations Possible

The NBL Integrity Unit is examining the incidents against specific clauses of the elite participant code. Clause 5.5 prohibits public comments that are profane, obscene, or bring the sport into disrepute. Additionally, clause 5.6.3 addresses unnecessary dissent toward officials, including derogatory language or gestures. If the review confirms that Anthony's comments to cameras and officials violate these provisions, disciplinary action is likely to follow.

Future Steps And Team Impact

While no official disciplinary outcome has been announced, the pressure is mounting on Anthony to address his emotional regulation. Gaze stressed that the first step in resolving such challenges is for the player to acknowledge that his behavior is an issue. Melbourne United must now work with its star guard to ensure that his competitiveness does not overshadow his professional responsibilities. The league expects these reviews to conclude, potentially impacting Anthony's standing in the upcoming rounds of competition.