Coles Investigates Cybersecurity Incident, Says No Evidence Customer Data Compromised

Coles is investigating a cybersecurity incident with the Australian Cyber Security Centre and global experts, saying no customer, team or supplier data has been compromised. The attack follows a series of cyber incidents targeting supermarket refrigeration systems in Europe.

Coles has revealed it is investigating a cybersecurity incident after being targeted in a cyber attack, but says it is still too early to tell whether any data has been stolen or compromised.

Australia's second-biggest retailer disclosed the threat on Monday morning, saying it was investigating with support from the Australian Cyber Security Centre and global security experts. In a statement to the stock exchange, Coles said: Based on the findings of our investigation to date, we have not identified any evidence that customer, team or supplier data has been compromised or removed from Coles systems.

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Coles Operations Continue Amid Investigation

The company said operations continue and customers are able to shop as normal with Coles in stores and online. Coles added it will be engaging with appropriate agencies and regulators as investigations continue. Coles is also working with global cyber security experts to contain and secure the Coles IT environment, the company said. We have security measures in place to protect customer and supplier accounts and are continuing to closely monitor our system.

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Coles apologised for any concerns this may cause our customers and key stakeholders at a time of increasing cyber incidents in Australia and around the world. The retailer recommended customers regularly update their passwords with a strong, unique password for their account and not reuse the same password across multiple services. It also warned customers to be cautious if they receive unexpected emails or SMS messages purporting to be from Coles and not to click any links.

The incident comes after hackers targeted fridges at dozens of supermarkets across Europe in recent months. Supermarket chains Ahold Delhaize and Colruyt said an IT incident hit fridges and freezers in dozens of stores in Belgium and Luxembourg, while Swedish grocers ICA and Coop reported similar temperature spikes. There has been a cyberattack and all our freezers reached 50C, Engla Ingwall, sales manager at an ICA franchise store in Stockholm, told Reuters.

Recent European Supermarket Cyberattacks

She said the attack occurred at 2am on November 2 but was only noticed hours later. A spokesperson at privately held ICA said in an emailed statement that the company was aware a limited number of stores were affected by an incident overnight, which impacted their refrigeration and freezer systems. The latest incidents follow an attack in France last month in which police said hackers seized control of cooling units at hundreds of supermarkets, causing fires and food losses.

Three blood banks in regional France were also hit by a cyber incident, with the hackers attacking cold storage rooms. The French Blood Establishment confirmed the attack but said it had no impact on blood supplies. They were warned about the problems by alerts and moved the blood to other refrigerators that were not connected.