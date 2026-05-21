Coles refunds $2,000 worth of faulty Apple gift cards after viral Instagram post

Coles is investigating concerns about tampered gift cards purchased in-store after a Melbourne-based illustrator, Georgia Perry, posted to Instagram about her faulty gift cards. The company is refunding Perry's $2,000 worth of gift cards and working with the supplier of the gift cards. This incident raises consumer rights concerns and highlights the importance of checking packaging for signs of physical tampering.

A Melbourne-based artist, Georgia Perry, bought four Apple gift card s worth $2,000 from a Coles supermarket in Yarraville. The gift card s were worth $500 each, and when she attempted to use them online, she found the redemption codes had been scratched out.

The codes appear once the card is pulled off the cardboard casing, and the paper cardboard was still attached to the card when Perry purchased them. After realising the codes were scratched, she moved on to the next cards with the same issues. She then took the cards back to Coles where staff told her there was nothing they could do as they were third-party products.

Despite a lackluster initial response from Coles, the company is now refunding Perry's $2,000 worth of gift cards and investigating the matter with the supplier of the gift cards





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Coles Apple Gift Card Tampered Refund Consumer Rights Third-Party Product

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