Colin Fassnidge's Votes Decisive as Tiffany and Giancarlo Eliminated from Cooking Competition

Tiffany and Giancarlo, two contestants in the cooking competition, were eliminated after allegations of strategic scoring by their fellow teams, with Colin Fassnidge's votes counting significantly in their downfall.

It was a shocking turn of events in the latest episode of the cooking competition hosted by the Seven Network. Tiffany and Giancarlo, a confident team going into the elimination cook-off, suffered a devastating blow when they were eliminated from the competition.

Allegations of Strategic Scoring

Tiffany and Giancarlo claimed that strategic scoring by their fellow contestants, led by Colin Fassnidge, ultimately cost them their place in the competition. They alleged that some teams deliberately marked them down in an attempt to bring down their average total score, which would have given them a better chance of staying in the competition.

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The couple, who were determined to prove they deserved to remain in the competition, believed that they had done enough to avoid elimination. However, they received an average score of five out of 10 from the other teams, which when combined with the judges' scores, left them with 26 out of 50.

The Couple's Disappointment

Tiffany and Giancarlo expressed their disappointment over the way their time in the competition ended. They felt that they were cheated and that their elimination was not fair.

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Giancarlo stated, 'It's completely immoral. It's so not what a cooking competition is about.'

Tiffany added, 'We were confident going into that cook, but we also knew that we had to be serious about it. We made sure we had the timing right, but unfortunately, we still struggled.'

The couple also revealed that they would be backing Mary and Golden to take out the competition, tipping the nurses as the team to watch.

The Impact of Elimination

The elimination of Tiffany and Giancarlo has sent shockwaves through the competition. The couple, who were proud of their performance, believe that the experience has only strengthened their relationship.

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Tiffany said, 'We're very proud of how we handled ourselves. We have integrity, and we always let everybody know that it's about the food, not about personalities.'

However, tensions are set to rise as contestants face even more drama around the dinner table next week. The instant restaurants will return, and with open feedback introduced, the competition is expected to get fiercer.