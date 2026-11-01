CEO Emma Stallworthy, 39, shares daily diet with collagen coffee and protein focus

Emma Stallworthy, co-founder and CEO and certified Pilates instructor, shares her day on a plate, with dietitian Dr Joanna McMillan praising her breakfast but warning about calcium intake.

Emma Stallworthy is a 39-year-old co-founder and CEO, and a certified Pilates instructor. She shares her day on a plate. Her routine starts early with coffee mixed with protein and collagen powder at 5.30am.

After that, she sneaks off for Pilates or strength training before getting the kids ready. When she has early US meetings, she works out at night instead. At 7.30am, her latest breakfast go-to is oats with vanilla protein yoghurt, coconut flakes and frozen mango. At 8.30am, during the school run, she has an oat latte from her favourite local cafe.

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Emma Stallworthy Healthy Daily Diet

Between meetings, she eats a chicken salad while sitting down with her inbox for company. At 2.30pm, she has rice crackers with peanut butter and banana slices, plus a black tea.

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Then she returns to work before her turn at pick-up. At 5.30pm, she has a chicken burger with vegetables. With two fussy boys, the family keeps things simple and on high rotation. She says they would eat spaghetti bolognese every night if she let them.

Dietitian Reviews Nutrition Plan

She is focusing on protein at the moment, which she links to perimenopause. Dietitian Dr Joanna McMillan gives top marks for the breakfast. She says it delivers a lovely mix of protein, fibre and a range of micronutrients. She also notes that the diet gets vegetables into two meals, giving a nice range of phytonutrients.

There is also some promising evidence that collagen supplements may benefit skin hydration and joint comfort. If Emma keeps eating like this, Dr McMillan says she will have her protein needs well covered.

Calcium Intake Concerns Addressed

However, calcium may be falling short. Her yoghurt is great, but she needs 2.5 serves a day of dairy or calcium-rich alternatives to meet the recommended intake of 1000mg. This becomes particularly important as she approaches menopause, when bone loss accelerates. Dr McMillan suggests checking that her oat milk is calcium-fortified and adding cheese to her burger.

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Rather than having chicken twice, she recommends swapping sardines or tinned salmon into her salad. The edible bones are wonderful for calcium. She also suggests adding chopped almonds to her breakfast. Emma Stallworthy is the co-founder and CEO of her company and a certified Pilates instructor.

Her day on a plate was featured with an illustration by Eliza Iredale. Readers can get the best of Sunday Life magazine delivered to their inbox every Sunday morning. The article highlights how a busy CEO balances nutrition, exercise and family life. It also shows how small dietary changes can address calcium gaps, especially during perimenopause.

The dietitian's advice focuses on simple swaps to boost bone health while keeping protein intake high.