Collingwood and Brisbane Clash in MCG Preliminary Final for Grand Final Berth

Collingwood and Brisbane Lions square off in a crucial preliminary final at the MCG, with the winner advancing to the AFL Grand Final. The Magpies welcome back Jeremy Howe while the Lions hope for the return of Lachie Neale from injury. A thrilling encounter awaits!

The stage is set at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground, the MCG, for a high-stakes preliminary final clash between Collingwood and Brisbane, with a coveted spot in next week's grand final against Geelong on the line. Collingwood , riding a wave of momentum after a strong semi-final victory against the Crows, will face off against a Brisbane Lions side that comfortably dispatched their Gold Coast rivals at the Gabba last Saturday.

This encounter promises a thrilling battle, with both teams eager to secure their place in the ultimate showdown for the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership. The Magpies have made a single strategic adjustment to their lineup, welcoming back veteran defender Jeremy Howe into the side, a move that strengthens their defensive structure and experience. Howe, recovered from an adductor injury sustained earlier in the season, is poised to make his return to the field after a hiatus since Round 24, when he was unfortunately concussed against Melbourne. Notably absent from the Collingwood lineup is Bobby Hill, the 2023 Norm Smith Medallist, who is currently managing personal matters, keeping him out of the senior team for the time being. The Brisbane Lions, meanwhile, are hoping for a miracle return from their dual Brownlow medallist, Lachie Neale. He's battling a calf injury that threatens his chances of playing in the Grand Final. Lachie Neale's potential participation hangs in the balance, as he diligently works towards recovery. The club's football boss, Danny Daly, has offered a glimmer of hope, revealing that Neale is in with a "big chance" of playing if the Lions can overcome Collingwood. Daly's assessment, as shared with Fox Footy reporter Jon Ralph, indicates that Neale is progressing remarkably well in his recovery, "He is ticking all the boxes plus more, to be honest. We have to win but if we do, he's a big chance. So far, so good for him," Daly said. This news injects additional intrigue and excitement into the already highly anticipated match. The outcome of this preliminary final will significantly impact the composition and narrative of the grand final, with both teams showcasing their strategic prowess and determination on the field. The game's dynamic has the potential to drastically alter depending on Lachie Neale's availability. The historical context further amplifies the significance of this matchup. Collingwood holds a slight edge in recent encounters, having won four of their past five games against the Lions, including a heart-stopping, nail-biting four-point victory in the 2023 grand final. This recent history adds extra layers of tension and motivation, as both teams strive to gain a mental edge. The match's setting at the MCG, a venue steeped in AFL history and known for its electric atmosphere, further elevates the occasion. The first bounce of Saturday's First Preliminary Final is scheduled for 5:15 PM AEST, promising a captivating display of athleticism, tactical brilliance, and unwavering team spirit. Fans can catch all the action live on Fox Footy (channel 504) and also through streaming on Kayo Sports. The game is set to be a thrilling contest between two of the league's top teams, promising a memorable spectacle for all AFL enthusiasts. The stakes are high, the atmosphere is electric, and the grand final awaits the victor.





